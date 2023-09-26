Tedxbethesdawomen - A Not-To-Miss Event For Smart And Curious Women

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart and Curious Women are Welcome!

Engage, Inspire and Grow at In-Person Gathering with TED-Like Talks

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- TEDxBethesdaWomen , a one-day live event focusing on "Awakenings" will be held October 12, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., at Imagination Stage. Seven visionary women will give TED-like talks about motherhood, creativity, aging, self-defense, trauma and recovery, diversity and well-being to engage and inspire 100 attendees in an intimate studio.

"The fallout of the pandemic lives on. Women want to share new ideas in a forum without judgement, that challenges them to speak their truth with passion," says Jane O. Smith, Organizer of TEDxBethesdaWomen (she also organized a similar TEDx event in 2013). At a TEDx event (which is licensed through TEDand independently organized), presenters and the audience combine to spark deep discussions and connections in a small group.

The honoree is Janet Stanford, Founding Artistic Director at Imagination Stage, and the host is Kimberly Bloch Rincan, Director of ignITe Hub at Montgomery College.

Speakers include Nicole Pensak, PhD., Licensed Clinical Psychologist; Erin Friedman, Abstract Artist; Stephanie Hack, M.D. and Podcaster; Ellen Oh, Middle Grade and Children's Author; Amanda Moskowitz, Trauma and Recovery Playwright and Author; Lauren Taylor, Empowerment Self-Defense Teacher and Jennifer Sproul, Realtor and Baby Bloomer.

All talks will be videotaped and posted to TEDas free downloads, in early November.

View for details and to register. Partners include Montgomery College, Women Business Owners of Montgomery County, MODA Optic, Maller Wealth Advisors, Club Pilates and Locally Crafted.

