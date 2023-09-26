Boston And Providence Wendy's Celebrate National Coffee Day With Free Coffee ALL WEEK LONG

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Local Boston and Providence-area Wendy's locations are celebrating National Coffee Day with FREE coffee with any purchase September 25 to October 1

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy's® loves coffee (and their fans) a latte so to celebrate National Coffee Day on September 29, participating Boston and Providence-area Wendy's are giving fans a FREE small coffee with any purchase* . Simply ask for the offer at the counter or in the drive-thru and give your next Wendy's order a little boost! From the coffee enthusiasts to the coffee curious, everyone deserves to enjoy a cup of Joe, the Wendy's way.

Boston and Providence-area Wendy's offer FREE small coffee with every purchase all week long to celebrate National Coffee Day on September 29!

Beginning September 25 and running through October 1, fans can enjoy any type of small coffee-based beverage from a traditional hot coffee to the new Frosty® Cream Cold Brew for FREE with any purchase. National Coffee Day is your chance to try the new Frosty Cream Cold Brew which merges cold-brewed coffee with legendary Frosty creamer and is available with the choice of vanilla, chocolate, caramel, and, for a limited time, Pumpkin Spice. Talk about a pick-me-up!

Wendy's believes fans deserve a little pep in their step and is dedicating a whole week to making that happen – for free. Not only can fans fuel up with THAT breakfast but get some much-needed caffeine to compliment those delicious, seasoned potatoes or a buttery English Muffin Sandwich. And who says iced coffee is only for the summertime? Fans can add ANY type of small coffee to any purchase all day, all week long. Give that breakfast order an extra kick or make your afternoon a little sweeter with Frosty Cream Cold Brew.

More In-Restaurant Ways to Treat Yourself

If you find yourself at your local Wendy's between now and October 31, be sure to pick up a Wendy's Frosty Boo! Books® coupon book ** for just $1. The coupon book comes with coupons for five FREE Jr. Frosty treats that can only be redeemed at participating U.S. Wendy's until the end of the year. Best of all, proceeds from Frosty Boo! Books directly benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®

and its mission

to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care systems.



ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at . Visit more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at .

*One (1) free small coffee valid upon request with any purchase on September 29, 2023 only at participating Boston, MA and Providence, RI Wendy's.

One offer per person per order.

Cannot be combined with any other coupon, offer or discount.

Not valid in a combo or for digital or delivery orders.

**At participating U.S. Wendy's restaurants while supplies last. 90¢ of every $1 coupon book sold from 9.4.2023 – 10.31.2023 will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Coupons valid from 9.4.2023 – 12.31.2023.



***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.



