Global Healthcare And Hospital Furniture Market Size To Reach USD 17.02 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Healthcare And Hospital Furniture Market size was USD 9.11 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is a key factor driving market revenue growth. According to World Health Organization (WHO), Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death worldwide, claiming the lives of an estimated 17.9 million people each year. CVDs are a collection of heart and blood vessel disorders that include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease, and others. Heart attacks and strokes account for over four out of every five CVD deaths, and one-third of these deaths occur in adults under the age of 70. However, high cost of medical furniture is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Medical furniture is designed to meet strict quality and durability standards and must withstand frequent use, heavy loads, and rigorous cleaning protocols. Manufacturers must invest in research, testing, and documentation to ensure that their products meet safety and performance standards, which can add to the overall cost. Many healthcare facilities require customized medical furniture to meet their specific needs. This customization involves additional design and manufacturing processes, which can be more expensive than mass-produced, standardized furniture.

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 9.11 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.4% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 17.02 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, material, application, sales channel, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Stryker Corporation, Invacare Corporation, Arjo AB, Hill-Rom Holdings, Steris plc, J&J Medical Specialties LLC, Getinge AB, Medline Industries, Inc., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co.KG, Sunrise Medical, and Nausicaa Medical Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global healthcare and hospital furniture market is fragmented, with several medium and large-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new medical furniture. Some major players included in the global healthcare and hospital furniture market report are:



Stryker Corporation

Invacare Corporation

Arjo AB

Hill-Rom Holdings

Steris plc

J&J Medical Specialties LLC

Getinge AB

Medline Industries, Inc.

Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG

Sunrise Medical Nausicaa Medical

Strategic Development



In May 2022, Linet announced the release of premium 'Sprint 200' emergency and transportation stretcher. It is part of a new generation of stretchers that uses creative methods to take patient transportation and care to the next level. New plastic siderails that are stronger than steel and can resist 2,2 times the recommended force. In January 2021, Dynatronics Corporation, an established manufacturer of sports training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation goods, introduced a new bariatric stand-in table with motorized patient lift as well as a premium laminated H-brace treatment table. The Bariatric Electric Stand-In Table with Patient move is a variable-height motorized stand-in table that can move a 500-pound patient from a sitting to a standing position.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The beds segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global healthcare and hospital furniture market in 2022. This is because hospital bed is an important aspect of patient care as these can either aid or hinder the recovery process by assuring the patients' sleep quality. Manual medical beds are patient beds that are adjusted for patient's comfort using manual cranks. In addition, manual medical beds owing to the lack of risk of motor failure, reduced cost, and simple mechanisms is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Furthermore, rising burden of chronic diseases and increasing elderly population are also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

The metal segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global healthcare & hospital furniture market during the forecast period. This is because metal medical furniture, often made from materials such as stainless steel or aluminum, is known for its durability. The metal furniture can withstand heavy use, frequent cleaning, and exposure to harsh chemicals without deteriorating. In addition, metal furniture is strong and stable, which is crucial for the safe and reliable support of patients and medical equipment. Moreover, these are less prone to scratches, dents, or damage compared to furniture made from wood or plastic. The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global healthcare & hospital furniture market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing use of modern processes and systems in the manufacturing of medical furniture, as well as technical improvements in the wheelchair segment. Moreover, increasing awareness among population about the availability of novel medical furniture models is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

In March 2023, Golden Technologies announced the release of two new lightweight folding power wheelchairs, adding to its existing line of mobility solutions. The all-new GP301 Stride aluminum folding power wheelchair and the GP302 Cricket carbon fiber folding power wheelchair are already proving popular with Golden merchants. The Stride and Cricket are both extremely portable, lightweight, attractive, and enjoyable to drive.

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare and hospital furniture market on the basis of product, material, application, sales channel, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Beds













Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Beds







Fowler Beds







Plain Hospital Beds







Pediatric Beds







Maternity Beds



Others



Patient Lift













Manual Lifts







Power Lifts







Stand up Lifts







Heavy duty Lifts







Overhead Track Lifts



Others



Tables













Examination Tables







Obstetric Tables







Surgical Tables



Others



Chairs



Medical Carts



Stretchers Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Wood



Metal Plastic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Physician's Furniture



Patient's Furniture Staff's Furniture

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Offline Online

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



North America













U.S.







Canada



Mexico



Europe













Germany







France







UK







Italy







Spain







Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific













China







India







Japan







South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America













Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa













Saudi Arabia







UAE







South Africa







Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

