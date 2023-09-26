Tuesday, 26 September 2023 08:09 GMT

Results Of Additional Issuance - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKS 37 0115


9/26/2023 11:46:50 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 22. September, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 26 1015 RIKS 37 0115
ISIN IS0000034874 IS0000033793
Additional issuance (nominal) 0 140,500,000
Settlement date 09/27/2023
Total outstanding (nominal) 42,785,000,000 48,343,600,000



MENAFN26092023004107003653ID1107145428

