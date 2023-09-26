EMERALD VILLAGE WEST HOLLYWOOD ACTIVATES HARVEST HAUNT ON OCTOBER 31, ADJACENT TO HALLOWEEN CARNAVAL 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) West Hollywood, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Village is activating Harvest Haunt, this year's dankest Halloween party adjacent to West Hollywood's renowned Halloween Carnaval 2023. The first annual cannabis event will take place under a Cannabis Special Event Permit and will transform Santa Monica Boulevard between N. Robertson Blvd. and N. La Peer Dr. into a cannabis-infused extravaganza on October 31, 2023, beginning at 6:00 PM. This event is the first and only legal and licensed public cannabis experience on Halloween night.

“Halloween in West Hollywood is already legendary, and the Emerald Village Harvest Haunt will make it historic,” said Lauren Fontein, President of Emerald Village West Hollywood.“For the first time, you can enjoy cannabis legally adjacent to one of West Hollywood's greatest gatherings.”

The ticketed, enclosed, and over 21 cannabis event will have more than 150+ featured cannabis brands for purchase from 8 of West Hollywood's most creative cannabis dispensaries, including AAHS West Hollywood , The Artist Tree , Calma , Off the Charts , PleasureMed , Urbn Leaf , theWOODS , and Zen Cannabis . All the cannabis purchased at the event can be consumed onsite in certain areas within the enclosed designated areas. The more than 150 cannabis brands offered will include a mix of flower, beverages, edibles, pre-rolls, concentrates tinctures and topicals. Guests buying cannabis can take their purchases home with them, too. There will also be 30 different cannabis experiences, attractions and amusements created by California's premiere cannabis brands, including Kiva, Wyld, Ooka, Kurvana and more.

To complement the cannabis, guest will be treated to an unforgettable night featuring music curated by DJ Ben and DJ Paulo Ramirez, a community costume contest, and a dazzling drag show hosted by RuPaul Drag Race's beloved Jasmine Masters.

Don't miss out on this historic Halloween celebration! Tickets are available for purchase now. Please note that this event is strictly 21+ with valid ID.

For more information about the Emerald Village Harvest Haunt or to get tickets, visit emeraldvillageweho. To stay up to date with updates on Emerald Village, Harvest Haunt, and our member businesses, follow @emeraldvillageweho on Instagram.

About Emerald Village West Hollywood

Founded in 2021, Emerald Village West Hollywood is a representative organization for cannabis businesses exclusively in the City of West Hollywood. Declared as the Emerald Village and the world's cannabis capital, Emerald Village West Hollywood is governed by a Board of Directors to promote tourism, understanding of legal cannabis regulations, consumer safety and advocacy for cannabis decriminalization and social justice. Current members include CALMA (owned by Jay-Z's The Parent Company), Alternative Health & Herbal Services (AHHS), LA Patient's and Caregivers Group (LAPCG), MedMen, Zen Healing Collective, The Artist Tree, High Times Café, Off the Charts, Urbn Leaf, Pleasure Med, Greenwolf and theWOODS (owned by Woody Harrelson and Bill Maher). For more information about the Emerald Village West Hollywood , visit emeraldvillagewehoand follow @emeraldvillageweho on Instagram.

Emerald Village Harvest Haunt October 31st, 2023. 6pm-12pm, Tickets on sale now!