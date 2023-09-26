Vertical Garden Construction Market Growth And Top Vendors, Forecasted $2468.3 Mn By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Vertical Garden Construction market is growing at a CAGR of 8.6% forecast by 2032

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Vertical Garden Construction Market is experiencing rapid growth, with urbanization on the rise and a growing emphasis on sustainability, vertical gardens are becoming a popular solution for bringing greenery into urban spaces. These living walls not only enhance aesthetics but also offer environmental benefits such as improved air quality and energy efficiency. Architects, businesses, and individuals are increasingly integrating vertical gardens into their designs and spaces, making it a promising market for innovation and investment in the coming years.

The global vertical garden construction market size was valued at $1081.7 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $2468.3 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Sample PDF @

Top Leading Companies:

LiveWall, LLC, Paisajismo Urbano, Fytogreen Pty Ltd., Four Leaf Landscape and Civiltech Pvt Ltd., Atlantis Corporation Australia Pty Ltd, Mitie Group plc (Biotecture Limited), Elmich Pte Ltd, ZTC International Landscape Solutions (P) Ltd., SemperGreenwall, ANS Group Global Ltd.

Commonly observed types of vertical gardens are indoor vertical garden wall or outdoor vertical garden wall. In 2022, the outdoor vertical garden wall segment held a larger vertical garden construction market share in terms of revenue as compared to the indoor vertical garden wall segment. Moreover, witnessing the growing popularity of outdoor vertical garden walls, it is estimated to grow with a higher CAGR.

The key factors contributing to the rising popularity of outdoor vertical garden walls include their ability to enhance the appearance of the buildings, and the insulation it provides to the building if it is allowed to grow on the building façade. On the basis of garden type, the market is analyzed across different types of gardens such as green wall vertical garden, and green façades vertical garden, freestanding vertical garden, including others.

The Vertical Garden Construction Market is poised for remarkable growth in the coming years. As our world becomes increasingly urbanized and environmentally conscious, the demand for green spaces within our cities will only grow. Vertical gardens not only provide aesthetic beauty but also contribute to a healthier, more sustainable urban environment.

Buy This Research Report @

Among these garden types, the green wall vertical garden segment accounted for a higher market share in 2022. On the other hand, the green façades vertical garden segment is anticipated to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Adopting a green wall vertical garden can enhance the interior of a building and improve the mood of people living inside. In addition, these types of vertical gardens can easily be engineered for exterior applications. Moreover, green façades vertical garden can greatly enhance the exterior appearance of the building.

Depending on application, the market is categorized into residential and commercial. Among these, the commercial segment accounted for a substantial share in 2022, in terms of revenue. On the contrary, the residential segment is anticipated to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Green vertical gardens can vastly help commercial buildings to attract more people in case that commercial building is a shopping mall, retail shop, restaurant, and other such place. In addition, various countries also use vertical gardens to cover pillars of elevated highways.

Investors, designers, and entrepreneurs looking for opportunities in the green revolution should keep a close eye on the Vertical Garden Construction Market. It's a sector that offers both financial rewards and the satisfaction of contributing to a greener, healthier future. As we move forward, these living walls will continue to blur the lines between the built environment and the natural world, bringing us closer to a more harmonious coexistence with nature in our urban spaces.

Regional Analysis:

The global Vertical Garden Construction Market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Vertical Garden Construction Market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

Inquiry Before Buying @

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn