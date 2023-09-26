Sota Shine Express Car Wash In Waconia, MN Announces October Fundraiser With Animal Humane Society

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Sota Shine will donate 100% of revenue from all new monthly unlimited memberships bought in October to the Carver Scott
Animal Humane Society in Chaska, MN.
WACONIA, MN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Throughout the entire month of October, Sota Shine Express Car Wash in Waconia, MN will be donating 100% of revenue from new monthly unlimited car wash memberships to the Carver Scott Humane Society (CSHS) in Chaska, MN.
.Car wash memberships are available from $29.95 to $45.95 per month.
.100% of all revenue in October from new monthly unlimited car wash memberships will go directly to CSHS.
.$45.95 will feed 1 dog for an entire month and you get unlimited "Superior Shine" washes for 1 month!
.Cancel any time, no contract, no obligation after 1st month.
.Additional donations can be made by visiting all month long.
"CSHS is a great organization that does amazing things for animals in the area. I am very proud of this partnership and hope to see the entire community out to support them" - Nick Netley, Sota Shine Owner
Sota Shine has also just broken ground on a new site in Maple Grove, MN. The site, located at 18900 70th Way N in Maple Grove will also feature a Self-Serve Dog Wash business on-site called Sota Pup. Sota Shine - Maple Grove plans a March 2024 opening.
Sota Shine was created in 2022 by Nick Netley and Josh Kruse who previously owned a dog boarding and daycare facility in Plymouth, MN. Sota Shine is a local, Minnesota company with goals of providing "A Superior Clean" and investing back into the human and animal community.
