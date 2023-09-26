Alter Health Grouptm Awards Scholarship To California Student To Enhance Mental Health Awareness And Support

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Megan Suh is the winner of the prestigious Alter Health GroupTM Mental Health Campus Partnership Contest that called on California students to propose ways of enhancing mental health awareness and support among their peers.The initiative's primary goal was to bolster awareness of the BeWellLine made available through a grant from CalMHSA and the California Department of Healthcare Services. The no-cost crisis counseling assistance and training program is an Alter Health GroupTM effort to make a difference across the state, especially for teenagers and young adults facing a challenging situation.BeWellLine offers assistance tailored to people's unique needs and circumstances to provide guidance, a listening ear, and a helping hand from a dedicated team of counselors and peer supporters.Suh, a junior at Dougherty Valley High School in San Ramon, California, said in her contest proposal that she aspires to become a veterinarian. However, she also showcased a profound commitment to mental health, writing,“Every day I come across situations that constantly inspire and challenge me to find ways to work on my mental health and encourage others to do the same.”Her proposal outlined introducing the BeWellLine program as a complimentary mental health service for students and staff by collaborating with the school's wellness center and county's Wellness in Schools Program to organize awareness events and social media outreach. Suh's plan also calls for promoting Mindfuli, an innovative mental health therapy platform from Alter Health GroupTM designed to provide continuous, long-term care and ongoing support.Suh's award-winning plan includes recruiting student representatives from each grade level to network with mental health professionals and work with school administrators on the initiative. As the contest winner, she had the choice between a $5,000 scholarship program and a $5,000 internship stipend, with Suh opting for the paid internship to work closely with the Alter team on her proposal.In a letter of congratulations, Alter Health GroupTM CEO Michael Castanon praised Suh's "thoughtful and comprehensive proposal," highlighting her clear vision for introducing the BeWellLine program to her school. He commended her dedication to mental health awareness and support, recognizing the potential for a profound and lasting positive impact on her school community.Research conducted by the Office of Population Affairs indicates that while many adolescents have positive mental health experiences, approximately 49.5 percent have encountered a mental health disorder at some point in their lives. Castanon stated, "We are certain that your efforts will greatly contribute to making a difference in the lives of those who need it most."The BeWellLine and Mindfuli have an exciting future on a transformational path to create a new era of mental health support, including actively exploring the concept of providing longitudinal care - a departure from the conventional single-encounter model. The aim is to pioneer a continuum of care that ensures ongoing support and empowerment for those seeking mental health assistance by leveraging innovation and technology.This prevention and diversion platform offering free mental health support ensures individuals can access the care they need, when they need it. By harnessing diagnostics and innovative tools proven to enhance the quality of care, these platforms strive to elevate the mental health support landscape. This forward-looking approach aligns with the mission of fostering holistic well-being and providing ongoing care that makes a real difference. The journey involves not just improving existing services, but revolutionizing the way mental health support is delivered.BeWellLine recently reached an impressive milestone of 100,000 care encounters, a combination of online chats, videos, and phone calls with California residents who reached out to the free emotional support warmline for a listening ear, support, and guidance while struggling with mental health challenges.About Alter Health GroupTMAlter Health GroupTM provides a range of mental health services that combine the latest science and evidence-based treatment with compassion and understanding to help people recover, grow, and build a better life than they had before. To that end, its network of mental health facilities provides a diverse array of treatments and services that aim to promote holistic healing. With several locations in Southern California, Alter Health GroupTM is proud to serve people throughout California and beyond.

