Electric Blanket Market Is Booming Worldwide | Dreamland, Morphy Richards, Slumberdown

Electric Blanket Market

Stay up to date with Electric Blanket Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.

- Criag FrancisPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on “Electric Blanket Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Electric Blanket market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.Some of the key players profiled in the study are Dreamland (Belgium), Morphy Richards (United Kingdom), Slumberdown (United Kingdom), Imetec (Italy), Fleece Blanket (Sweden), De'Longhi (Italy), Sunbeam (United States), Biddeford Blankets (United States), SoftHeat (United States), Serta (United States).According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Electric Blanket market to witness a CAGR of 6.5% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Electric Blanket Market Breakdown by Type (Electric Under Blankets, Electric Over Blankets) by Size (Single Size, Double Size, King Size) by Material (Wool, Cotton, Polyester, Acrylic, Others) by Distribution Channels (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Others) by End User (Commercial, Residential) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Electric Blanket market size is estimated to increase by USD 695 Million at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 1215 Million.Get an Inside Scoop of Study, Request now for Sample Study @Definition:The Electric Blanket Market refers to the segment of the consumer goods industry that involves the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of electrically heated blankets. Electric blankets are bedding products that incorporate electrical heating elements to provide warmth and comfort, particularly during colder seasons. These blankets are designed to generate and distribute heat evenly across their surface, allowing users to adjust the temperature according to their preferences.Market Trends:.Smart Technology Integration.Eco-friendly MaterialsMarket Drivers:.Growing Consumer Demand.Energy Efficiency and Cost SavingsMarket Opportunities:.Growing Aging Population.Product DiversificationMarket Restraints:.Seasonal demand.Price sensitivityThe titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:The Study Explore the Product Types of Electric Blanket Market: Electric Under Blankets, Electric Over BlanketsKey Applications/end-users of Electric Blanket Market: Commercial, ResidentialBook Latest Edition of Global Electric Blanket Market Study @With this report you will learn:.Who the leading players are in Electric Blanket Market?.What you should look for in a Electric Blanket.What trends are driving the Market.About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competitionAlso included in the study are profiles of 15 Electric Blanket vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.List of players profiled in this report: Dreamland (Belgium), Morphy Richards (United Kingdom), Slumberdown (United Kingdom), Imetec (Italy), Fleece Blanket (Sweden), De'Longhi (Italy), Sunbeam (United States), Biddeford Blankets (United States), SoftHeat (United States), Serta (United States)Who should get most benefit from this report insights?.Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Electric Blanket.Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Electric Blanket for large and enterprise level organizations.Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace..Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.Make an enquiry to understand outline of study and further possible customization in offering @Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest EditionOverview of Electric Blanket MarketElectric Blanket Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2023-2028)Electric Blanket Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2023-2028)Electric Blanket Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)Electric Blanket Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)Electric Blanket Competitive Situation and Current Scenario AnalysisStrategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segmentsPlayers/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product TypeAnalyse competitors, including all important parameters of Electric BlanketElectric Blanket Manufacturing Cost AnalysisLatest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry playersGet Detailed TOC and Overview of Report @Thanks for reading this article, you can also make sectional purchase or opt-in for regional report by limiting the scope to only North America, ANZ, Europe or MENA Countries, Eastern Europe or European Union.About Us:HTF Market Intelligence is a leading market research company providing end-to-end syndicated and custom market reports, consulting services, and insightful information across the globe. HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses. Analysts at HTF MI focuses on comprehending the unique needs of each client to deliver insights that are most suited to his particular requirements.

