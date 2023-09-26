Blenders Eyewear Partners With 5WPR As Agency Of Record

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading eyewear brand is the latest addition to 5W's roster of fashion and lifestyle clients

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR , one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today that it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for leading eyewear brand, Blenders Eyewear, part of Safilo Group.

Blenders, which recently collaborated with legendary sports icon Deion Sanders to unveil a new sunglasses line inspired by the powerhouse coach himself as well as serve as the preferred eyewear partner of CU Athletics, will work with 5W on a full-scale media relations program designed to build brand awareness and support sales.



"Blenders is a brand with a bold style that perfectly mirrors our own approach to communications," said Dara Busch , Co-CEO of 5WPR. "We are thrilled to be their partner and to tell their story of the power of style as a means of self-expression."

"We are thrilled to partner with 5WPR as our chosen PR agency for communications support," said Chase Fisher, CEO of Blenders Eyewear. "Their track record of success, innovative approach, and deep understanding of our brand's essence align perfectly with our vision. We believe this collaboration will not only enhance our brand's reach but also pave the way for some truly remarkable achievements in the near future."

5W's Lifestyle Division

is an award-winning team known for its ability to craft and execute strategic communications plans that build brands, drive sales, and cement clients at the intersection of consumer behavior and cultural moments.



About Blenders Eyewear

Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher in San Diego, California. Blenders produces a wide range of men's and women's sunglasses and snow goggles. Driven by a company-wide motto of "life in forward motion," its products are predicated upon a bold aesthetic that emphasizes progressive colorways aimed at active and lifestyle enthusiasts.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a

full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian

20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards® and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers .

