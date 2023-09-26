Infinicept And Datacap Join Forces To Provide Software Companies With A Complete Embedded Payments Solution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinicept , a leading provider of embedded payments, and Datacap Systems, Inc , leading hardware and processor-agnostic omnichannel payments provider, today announced a partnership to provide coordinated support for vertical software companies on their embedded payments journeys.

Infinicept's embedded payments platform, PayOps and Payfac as a Service, Launchpay , paired with Datacap's Integrated Payment Solutions will provide significant value to ISVs seeking complementary embedded payments processing and gateway solutions.

“Working with Datacap helps us to better serve our vertical software customers seeking to own their data and merchant experience,” said Nathan Lytle, Director of Partnerships, Infinicept.“Like Infinicept, Datacap is vendor-agnostic. We are like-minded organizations committed to doing what's right for the customer. It is our mission to set software companies on a clear path to growth with their payments strategy.”

As software companies begin their embedded payments journey, working with both Infinicept and Datacap creates a cohesive end-to-end payments solution that drives efficiency and speed to market.

“This partnership empowers ISV partners to take complete ownership over the merchant experience by delivering best-in-class onboarding, customer data management, payments integration, and product support to enable a seamless experience from start to finish,” said George Hudock, Director of Business Development, Datacap.“The combination of Datacap and Infinicept fosters a flexible and scalable alternative for ISVs interested in monetizing payments on their platform.”

Infinicept is an innovator in embedded payments, empowering software companies to improve their customer experience and drive revenue. Infinicept's newest solution for monetizing payments, Launchpay, enables customers to add payments to their business quickly without any upfront costs or development work. Customers own and control their program by managing pricing, marketing, sales, the merchant experience, and more, ultimately graduating to a payment facilitator when ready. Infinicept's Payment Operations Platform (PayOps) allows companies to achieve the benefits of embedded payments without any trade-offs to maintain ownership of the payments product.

Datacap develops hardware and processor-agnostic payment solutions for any Point-of-Sale, regardless of industry vertical or operating system. Its industry-standard payment gateway solutions integrate with virtually every payment processor in North America and are utilized by hundreds of Point-of-Sale developers in North America in an array of vertical markets.

About Infinicept

Infinicept is a provider of embedded payment solutions and services that help software companies gain the advantages of embedded payments, including increased revenue and more control of the merchant experience. More than 300 leading software companies, payment processors, sponsor banks, and others rely on Infinicept to help them transform to the new era of software-led payments. Winner of the Electronic Transaction Association Fintech Innovation in Payments Award, Infinicept is also a founding member of the Embedded Payments Bill of Rights (EPBOR).