Corcoran Icon Properties Opens Two New Marin County Branches

SAN FRANCISCO, CA , UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Corcoran Icon Properties , an independently owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC, is delighted to announce the opening of two new locations in Marin County – San Anselmo and Novato. These expansions indicate the healthy real estate market in Marin and Corcoran Icon Properties' position in that market.

The San Anselmo office is located at 222 Sir Frances Drake Boulevard, near the bustling intersection of Red Hill Avenue, just 14 miles north of the Golden Gate Bridge. In the heart of this quaint town, restaurants, bakeries, and boutiques are nearby, and the climate is mild year-round. San Anselmo is also well known for its Art and Wine Festival and summertime film nights in the park.

“We are excited about our presence in downtown San Anselmo” commented George Crowe , Manager of the new location.“We do a lot of business in Ross Valley and this is a great resource for our agents and clients.”

The previous drop-in office in Novato has relocated to a more permanent space at 1500 Grant Street, #110, at the intersection of Grant and Fifth Streets. With a population of 50,000, Novato boasts a traditional“small town America” vibe, and the Grant Avenue business district has been charmingly redeveloped with abundant dining and shopping opportunities.

Both communities are noted for their top-rated school districts, pleasant landscapes, good weather, and access to recreational activities. These newest locations have officially opened their doors, and are welcoming friends, colleagues, and clients into the new spaces.

“With the additional offices in Marin County, we're even better positioned to represent our clients throughout the area,” commented Betsy Serafini, Vice President of Sales - North Bay/North Coast Region for Corcoran Icon Properties.“From the north end of the county in Novato all the way down 101 to the Golden Gate and the idyllic towns that stretch along the Sir Francis Drake thoroughfare, we have multiple convenient, accessible Marin locations for our associates and our clientele.”

About Corcoran Icon Properties

Corcoran Icon Properties is a 100 percent locally-owned and 100 percent locally-managed real estate brokerage in Northern California. Comprised of eight real estate firms that joined together in partnership, Corcoran Icon Properties is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC. With 25 office locations across 10 counties, its 800+ professional sales associates are well-positioned to serve loyal clientele throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley, East Bay, Wine Country, Sierra Foothills, and Humboldt County. To further enhance its global network and audience for upscale homes and estates, Corcoran Icon Properties is a proud member of Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, the largest international luxury real estate network. From fine homes and investment properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Icon Properties has the experience, insight, and expertise to achieve and surpass clients' highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranIcon.

