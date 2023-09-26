Granite And TREND Transformations Begins Rapid Expansion In The United States

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stunning Rivulet countertop from Granite and TREND Transformations

The Top That Fits on Top, only from Granite and TREND Transformations

Sleek and modern Calacatta kitchen from Granite and TREND Transformations

Granite and TREND Transformations is excited to announce the opening of four new franchise locations throughout the country.

- Leonard Harris, SVPMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- With locations throughout the United States and United Kingdom, RockSolid Granit USA, Inc., the franchisor for Granite and TREND Transformations , is excited to announce the opening of four new franchise locations.TREND Transformations of Chicago (IL), TREND Transformations of West Los Angeles (CA), Granite Transformations of Salt Lake City (UT) and Granite Transformations of Boise (ID) have now officially joined the company's network of franchise locations in the United States.“Entrepreneurs have a lot of choices these days when looking to open a business. With our nearly 25 years in business and turnkey lead generation programs, our franchise opportunity is unique and our current expansion in key markets reflects exactly that” states Leonard Harris, Senior Vice President.When joining the franchise system, owners have the choice to open under the Granite Transformations or TREND Transformations brand names. The Granite Transformations moniker benefits from a long history of brand recognition, while the newer TREND Transformations brand helps convey the vast variety of home remodeling services offered to customers.In recognition of these increased service offerings, the company recently launched an exciting new line of products known as MillWURKTM Cabinets, proudly manufactured in the USA at the company's E-Stone USA Corporation located in Sebring, FL. Already the worldwide manufacturing facility for the company's etherium® By E-Stone surfaces, E-Stone USA is also now the home of MillWURKTM Cabinets. Employing state-of-the-art production, the manufacturing plant is 160,000 square feet, or roughly the size of three football fields.These new franchise locations will benefit from the company's existing partnership with a national big box home improvement chain. As one of the largest home improvement retailers in the country, Granite and TREND Transformations franchisees are strongly positioned for success in their respective markets.“Our successful and ongoing marketing campaigns – directly aimed at driving leads for our franchisees – coupled with our partnership with one of the nation's largest home improvement retailers – means quite simply, the opportunity for success as a Granite and TREND Transformations franchise owner has never been better” states Jason Langford, VP Marketing.As a Granite and TREND Transformations franchise owner, franchisees help to transform customers' kitchens and bathrooms each and every day, while also taking advantage of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to realize their professional goals and shape their own destiny. Simply put, there is no other home renovation business quite like Granite and TREND Transformations. This is remodeling the way people have always dreamed it would be.For more information about franchise opportunities with Granite and TREND Transformations please contact:Leonard HarrisSenior Vice PresidentM. 951-760-3798ABOUT ROCKSOLID GRANIT USA, INC.RockSolid Granit USA, Inc., is the franchisor for the Granite & TREND Transformations franchise system. In business for nearly 25 years, the company has renovated more than 1.5 million customers' homes. ( )

