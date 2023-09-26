Olivelle's Fried Pickles Will Hit The Spot On Game Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fried pickles in a bowl on a table.

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Football season is finally in full swing! That means busting out the favorite team's jersey, Sunday afternoons with friends and family watching the game and, of course, delicious game time food! Sliders, pulled pork, Buffalo chicken dip and so much more, game day food is comfort food at its finest.Check out this fried pickle recipe, courtesy of Olivelle .Fried Pickles with Smokehouse Mayo: This appetizer is the perfect game day start. It includes Olivelle's Sweet Applewood Barbecue Rub & Seasoning; Maple-Wood Smoked Bacon Infused Olive Oil ; and Bourbon Barrel Aged Balsamic Vinegar for a tangy and savory treat.Ingredients:For the Fried Pickles.1 cup All Purpose Flour.1 cup Club Soda.1 tsp Smokey Bacon Sea Salt.2 Tbsp Sweet Applewood Barbecue Rub & Seasoning.1⁄3 cup Maple-Wood Smoked Bacon Infused Olive Oil.Pickle chips or spears of your choiceFor the Smokehouse Mayo.1⁄2 cup Mayo.1 to 2 tsp Hot Sauce.2 Tbsp Bourbon Barrel Aged Balsamic Vinegar.2 tsp Sweet Applewood Barbecue Rub & SeasoningDirections:1.In a medium bowl mix the flour, club soda, rub, and salt until just combined. Batter should be the consistency of pancake batter. Set aside.2.Lay the pickles you are going to use on a towel and lightly pat dry.3.In a small dutch oven or sauté pan heat the oil to 350F, or about medium high. If your oil begins to smoke it is too hot. If your oil does not sizzle when the pickles are added it is too cold.4.Use a fork to dip pickles in the batter, letting any excess batter drip off.5.Fry for 2-3 minutes on one side then turn over, cooking another 2-3 minutes or until golden brown.6.Remove from the pan and set on paper towels to drain excess oil.7.In a small bowl mix together the mayo, bourbon balsamic, barbecue rub, and hot sauce. Adjust hot sauce to taste.8.Serve pickles with the bourbon mayo. These are best served while still warm. Enjoy!

Emily Cappiello

The Gourmet Insider

email us here