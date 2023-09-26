KLAFS And Studio F.A. Porsche Collaborate On A Limited-Edition Sauna

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KLAFS limited-edition Sauna S11, designed by Studio F.A. Porsche, will be available in the US November 2023.

KLAFS S11 Sauna's "Pulse of Nature" audio and chromotherapy program.

Each limited edition S11 Sauna, designed by Studio F.A. Porsche, has a unique signet.

The new S11 Sauna combines cutting-edge design with unparalleled luxury and a multi-sensory wellness experience

- Matthew Williamson, COO, KLAFS USAAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- KLAFS, the industry leader in sauna and wellness solutions, is proud to announce the S11 Sauna, the latest in its line of design-forward collaborations with renowned architects, designers and design studios. The S11, designed by Studio F.A. Porsche, redefines the concept of relaxation and wellness, marrying state-of-the-art technology with breathtaking design. The S11 Sauna makes its US debut at the WestEdge Design Fair LA (Nov. 16-18). The S11 Sauna is exclusively available from KLAFS USA and interested parties can be waitlisted for the custom-fitted, limited-edition sauna on the KLAFS USA website.“We are thrilled KLAFS chose to partner with Studio F.A. Porsche, a pioneer in world-class design, to create a sauna that transcends traditional boundaries and elevates the art of relaxation,” said Matthew Williamson, COO of KLAFS USA.“With the S11 Sauna, we aim to provide customers with an oasis of tranquility, where aesthetics and technology coexist in harmony."Unparalleled Design ExcellenceThe S11 Sauna showcases an extraordinary fusion of minimalist design and meticulous craftsmanship. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Porsche design philosophy, the sauna features clean lines, refined edges, and an understated elegance that sets it apart from traditional sauna designs. Under the careful guidance of Studio F.A. Porsche, every detail of the S11 Sauna has been purposefully curated to breathe life into the concept of harmonious luxury.Multi-sensory Sauna ExperienceThe S11 takes the user on a sensory journey of heat, light, color and sound designed to relax both the body and the mind. Users can choose from pre-set chromotherapy (color therapy) and audio programs,“Pulse of Nature,”“Magic Blue Sea,”“Night and Light,” Relaxing Amber” and“Colorful Senses,” or create their own customized journeys.Adam Bieta, Senior Designer at Studio F. A. Porsche, says of the S11: "Light and sound sequences are combined with the free-floating wooden slats in a unique way to let the user relax in a dissolving sense of space."Unrivaled Comfort and Technological AdvancementBeyond its clean, iconic styling, the S11 Sauna offers an array of groundbreaking features that exemplify KLAFS' commitment to innovation and user-centric design, including cutting-edge temperature management technology, intuitive controls, and customized seating options.The S11 Sauna incorporates eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient technology. The sauna minimizes its environmental impact by combining intelligent heat management systems, responsible sourcing, and low-emission construction methods while ensuring a superior sauna experience.AvailabilityThe S11 Sauna officially launches in North America at the WestEdge Design Fair LA (November 16-18), booth #305. For more information on the new KLAFS S11 Sauna, designed by Studio F.A. Porsche, please visit .About KLAFS USAKLAFS is a leading manufacturer of luxury sauna and wellness solutions, renowned for its commitment to exceptional quality, innovation, and sustainability. With a dedication to elevating relaxation experiences, KLAFS offers a range of cutting-edge products for both residential and commercial settings. KLAFS USA is a collaboration between German-based KLAFS GmbH & Co. KG and Design for Leisure USA , specialists in the creation of award-winning hydrothermal spa and wellness environments.

