Super Fresh Foods Announces Move To Compostable Packaging

- Benny DoroLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMARKETS: GSPT) DBA Super Fresh Foods (the“Company”), a popular meal prep and delivery company, is proud to announce its commitment to environmental sustainability by transitioning to the use of compostable containers for all its meal deliveries.In response to the growing global concern for environmental conservation, Super Fresh Foods has taken a significant step towards reducing its carbon footprint and promoting a healthier planet. By replacing traditional plastic and non-recyclable containers with compostable alternatives, the company aims to play a crucial role in minimizing the environmental impact of food delivery services.Compostable containers are made from renewable resources and are designed to break down naturally, returning nutrients to the soil and reducing the burden on landfills. This transition aligns Super Fresh Foods' core values of providing delicious, and convenient meal solutions to its valued customers.Key benefits of Super Fresh Foods' shift to compostable containers include:1.Environmental Responsibility: By choosing compostable containers, Super Fresh Foods reduces the reliance on plastic and minimizes its contribution to plastic pollution in oceans and landfills.2.Reduced Carbon Footprint: Compostable materials have a significantly lower carbon footprint compared to traditional plastics, contributing to a cleaner and greener planet.3.Supporting Local Agriculture: The compost created from these containers can be used to enrich local soils, supporting agriculture and sustainable food production.4.Customer Convenience: Customers can now enjoy our delicious, chef-crafted meals guilt-free, knowing that the packaging is environmentally friendly."We are excited to take this important step toward a more sustainable future," said Super Fresh Foods' CEO, Benny Doro. "Our customers are not only looking for delicious and nutritious meals but also seeking ways to make environmentally responsible choices. By transitioning to compostable containers, we are providing them with a convenient option to align with their values."The shift to compostable containers is part of Super Fresh Foods' ongoing commitment to sustainability, and it continues to explore innovative ways to reduce its environmental impact. By making this change, the Company hopes to inspire other businesses in the meal prep and delivery industry to follow suit and embrace eco-friendly practices.About Super Fresh Foods -“Deliciously crafted. Conveniently delivered."Super Fresh Foods is a leading meal prep and delivery company, dedicated to making nutritious, tasty eating accessible and effortless for individuals and families. With a focus on quality, variety, and convenience, Super Fresh Foods provides an extensive menu of chef-curated meals, customizable plans, and sustainable practices. With a commitment to culinary excellence and customer satisfaction, Super Fresh Foods is continuously innovating to provide convenient and delectable food solutions.Super Fresh Foods operates in the Vancouver, British Columbia metropolitan (GVRD) and is opening soon in the Greater Toronto area (GTA)area to deliver meals under its“All Your Meals” brand.Please visitThis press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict,"“expect” "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

