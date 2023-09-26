BJU Press Announces New Textbook Releases For 2024-2025 School Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- BJU Press-a leading publisher of Christian educational materials with an international customer base-announces 10 new textbook releases for the 2024/2025 school year:Elementary:Phonics & English 1 (Fifth Edition)Reading 1 (Fifth Edition)Spelling 1 (Fourth Edition)Handwriting 1 (Fourth Edition)Math 1 (Fifth Edition)Heritage Studies 4 (Fourth Edition)High School:Algebra 1 (Fourth Edition)Biology (Sixth Edition)Writing & Grammar 10 (Fifth Edition)Ethics (First Edition)Book cover images, descriptions and feature videos can be found on the New Products for 2024 page at bjupress.About BJU PressWith over 500 employees and 108,000 square feet of manufacturing/distribution space, BJU Press is the largest manufacturer within the Greenville city limits. Students in 130 countries use over two million BJU Press products every day. Christian schools and homeschools rely on BJU Press for academically sound Christian educational materials integrated with a biblical worldview. Learn more at bjupress.com.

