AMP Aero Services Increases Capabilities With Inventory Acquisition From ST Aerospace Engineering

Live from MRO Asia Pacific, AMP Aero Services announces new CFM56-5B and CFM56-7B inventory acquisition

- Managing Member, Ambalik AgarwalMIAMI, FL, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- AMP Aero Services, a global leading aftermarket parts supplier and asset manager, announced today during the MRO Asia Pacific in Singapore that they have finalized the acquisition of a sizeable CFM56-5B and CFM56-7B inventory package from MRO, ST Aerospace Engineering Pte. Ltd.The package contains over 600 line items of tech insertion LLP inventory. The material consists of overhauled (OH) condition sections of the engine fan, HPC, HPC, and LPT.“We see new demand and strong rebound from global MRO's that are supporting the A320 aircraft family. This acquisition is critical to support our growing customer base,” said Managing Member, Ambalik Agarwal.The inventory is available, and AMP Aero Services is accepting orders. As of today, AMP Aero has headquarters in Miami, Florida, and offices in Kansas City, New Delhi, India, Dubai, and Hong Kong.About AMP Aero ServicesHeadquartered in Miami, Florida, AMP Aero Services, LLC. is a global materials solutions provider for aftermarket aircraft & engine materials. As of today, AMP Aero Services is operating Globally with offices in Miami, Kansas City, New Delhi India, Istanbul, Hong Kong, and Dubai. AMP Aero Services, LLC. is committed to quality and holds various certifications and approvals. The quality certifications include ISO:9120, ISO9001:2015, ASA-100, and TAC2000. In addition, AMP Aero is a Federal Aviation Administration AC00-56B accredited company. Furthermore, they are strategically located within minutes of Miami International Airport to facilitate any global requirement and have a customer-first philosophy.For more information, visit , and to request a quote please send it to .

