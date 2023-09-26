Carrera Revell Of Americas Announces Landmark Partnership With NASCAR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Unveils Exclusive Slot Car Sets and Models for 2024 Season

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrera Revell of Americas , the world market leader in the slot car segment, is thrilled to announce a monumental collaboration with NASCAR , the Number 1 motorsport in the United States. Commencing in 2024, Carrera Revell of Americas will proudly hold the NASCAR license, introducing an exceptional lineup of slot car sets and individual car models that pay homage to the Hendrick Motorsports Team and their esteemed drivers. This partnership marks a new era of excitement and innovation for racing enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Revving Up the Racing Experience: Hendrick Motorsports Slot Car Sets and Models

Under the banner of Carrera GO!!!, Carrera Evolution, and Carrera Digital132, racing aficionados will have the opportunity to dive into the world of NASCAR like never before. Carrera Revell of Americas is dedicated to crafting meticulously detailed slot car sets and individual car models that capture the spirit and power of the Hendrick Motorsports Team. This collaboration celebrates the legacy of one of the most successful and iconic teams in the history of NASCAR.

Capturing the Essence of Hendrick Motorsports Drivers

Enthusiasts can look forward to replicating the exhilaration of the racetrack with slot car sets that faithfully recreate the racing environment. Moreover, Carrera Revell of Americas will offer individually crafted models that spotlight the distinctive cars driven by the Hendrick Motorsports Team, each capturing the essence of their real-life counterparts.

"We are beyond excited to announce our partnership with NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports," expressed Frank Tiessen, President at Carrera Revell of Americas."This collaboration signifies our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences to racing enthusiasts of all ages. With our slot car sets and models, fans can relive the thrill of NASCAR right in their own homes."

Carrera Revell of Americas' partnership with NASCAR signifies an exciting new chapter in the world of scale model racing, as enthusiasts prepare to embrace the thrill and legacy of Hendrick Motorsports on the slot car track. As the 2024 season approaches, anticipation builds for the unveiling of these unique and meticulously designed slot car sets and models.

About Carrera Revell of Americas

Carrera Revell of Americas is a leading international toys and games manufacturer that develops, manufactures and distributes products under the brands Carrera and Revell and also holds major licenses from partners like Nintendo, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig and all major car manufacturers. Headquartered in East Brunswick, NJ, the company serves the North and Latin American markets and is part of the Carrera Revell Group. For more information about Carrera Revell of Americas please visit or follow follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About NASCAR

Celebrating its 75th Anniversary in 2023, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup SeriesTM, NASCAR Xfinity SeriesTM, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck SeriesTM), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Pinty's Series (Canada), NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports AssociationTM (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar ChampionshipTM, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 12 countries and more than 30 U.S. states. For more information visit and , and follow NASCAR on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and Snapchat ('NASCAR').

