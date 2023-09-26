Toll Brothers Announces Williams Ranch Is Now Open For Sale In Copper Canyon, Texas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COPPER CANYON, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers , Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its Williams Ranch community in Denton County, Texas is now open for sale. The new enclave of 30 luxury homes is located off Justin Road in Copper Canyon and the offsite Sales Center is now open at 5100 Windsor Lane, directly across Farm to Market Road 407, in Toll Brothers' Vickery – Estate Collection model home.



Williams Ranch is a boutique gated community of 30 spacious home sites featuring one- and two-story single-family homes. Home buyers can select from six exquisite home designs ranging from 3,887 to 5,047+ square feet, 4 to 7 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 baths, 3 to 4-car garages, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Home prices start at $1,258,995.

“With floor plans designed for today's home buyers and unrivaled personalization options, our Williams Ranch community will offer residents the best in luxury living on spacious home sites,” said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas.“Williams Ranch is a special community; it's ideally situated in a tranquil location with convenient access to recreation, and sought-after schools.”





Children living in the community will attend the highly acclaimed Flower Mound schools. Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including The Shops of Highland Village, The Highlands of Flower Mound, Plaza in the Shops at Lakeside, Unity Park, Lewisville and Grapevine Lakes, as well as Dallas' sporting arenas, stadiums, and more.

Major highways including Interstates 35E and 35W, and Highway 121 are easily accessible from Williams Ranch, offering homeowners convenient access to Dallas and Fort Worth, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, and major corporate centers.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities nearby include Vickery – Executive Collection and Lakeside at Cielo Ranch .

For more information on Williams Ranch and Toll Brothers communities throughout Texas, call 855-289-8656 or visit TollBrothers.com/TX .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2023 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.



©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)



Toll Brothers Williams Ranch





Tags Toll Brothers REAL ESTATE BUILDER BUILDING luxury CONSTRUCTION Related Links