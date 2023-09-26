Oak & Willow, An All-Natural Scented Mineral Body Deodorant, Officially Launches

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Reem Abukhdair, Oak & Willow SAN DIEGO , CALIFORNIA , USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- As an effective long-lasting antiperspirant neutralizing sweat and body odour, Oak & Willow 's chemical-free contents also help avoid irritation. All of this while offering two products in one with citrus essential oil-scented mineral body deodorant.Creator, Reem Abukhdair, originally discovered the formula for Oak & Willow as an all-natural home remedy to combat her newfound sweating during motherhood.Oak & Willow is an IdeaPros Certified Partner. IdeaPros is based in San Diego and they work with inventors and entrepreneurs across the USA and Canada."Oak & Willow came about as a home remedy as I needed something for myself. When I was younger, I rarely sweated. And then I did a lot of IVF (in vitro fertilization). I had triplets and after that, with all those hormones shots, it changed my whole body. I used available deodorants but after a while they stopped being effective. And it's not just the sweating problem and the smell, it's the irritation that comes with some of these deodorants," said Abukhdair, who lives in Tampa, Florida.Body odour negatively affects confidence, and many leading deodorant brands need to be constantly reapplied throughout the day for those with excessive perspiration. Amid the hustle and bustle of an individual's busy life, this is hardly realistic. A single application of Oak & Willow will leave a person smelling fresh and feeling confident all day long. Oak & Willow offers two-in-one perspiration solutions with both citrus essential oil-scented mineral body deodorant. Oak & Willow's mineral body deodorant are small and can be easily carried for that extra reassurance of deodorant on-hand.The 100 percent natural Oak & Willow means users won't be at risk of irritation, rashes, itchiness, allergic reaction, or skin inflammation. Many common antiperspirants are chock full of chemicals. These can block sweat glands, resulting in the build-up of toxins and bacteria. These can pose health risks when used long-term.Individuals always want to avoid potentially irritating and damaging chemicals in products, particularly ones that they need to use on a daily basis. That is why Abukhdair designed Oak & Willow for comfort and safety.“It comes from a natural rock,” she explained.“And it has lots of benefits, not just for the smell but for antiaging and tightening of the skin. So, when Oak & Willow started the goal was to replicate that in a mineral body deodorant form,” said Abukhdair.Oak & Willow's natural ingredients and long-lasting effects make it the perfect choice for everyone, from young children to adults. It is an excellent choice for people with the most sensitive skin or who perspire excessively. Following application, the skin is left hydrated, smooth, and smelling great. And the mind is set at ease knowing only all-natural ingredients are being used on your body.Abukhdair and her team are set to soon launch a stick deodorant line in order to provide consumers with more choices.Visit Oak & Willow online today:

