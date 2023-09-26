Badger State Ethanol Will Sell Surplus Equipment Via Online Auction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Badger State Ethanol of Monroe, Wisconsin is updating and expanding their grain processing facility to produce 90 million gallons per year of ethanol along with corn oil and carbon dioxide. As a result, the surplus processing and support equipment will be sold via a timed online auction. Highlights include: 5+ Ton/Hour Animal Feed Pelletizing System by California Pellet Mill; York Chiller, 800HP Westinghouse Electric Motor, 6-Molecular Sieve Tanks, Hand Sanitizer Production Bulk Tanks- Steel and Fiberglass, Tons of Stainless Steel Tanks, Vessels, Flanges, Pipe, see Equipment Catalog for a complete listing.Maas Companies Inc, a company specializing in the selling of animal feed processing and renewable fuel assets, of Rochester, Minnesota will oversee the sale. The auction will include over 30 lots of equipment. Bidders will have the opportunity to submit bids for two weeks with bidding for lots ending Thursday, November 2; lots start closing a 2:00pm CT via Bidspotter.com.Badger State Ethanol won Compeer Financials' 2022 Food & Agribusiness of the year award. The award recognizes businesses in the food and agribusiness supply chain that have shown leadership in innovation and agricultural advocacy. In 2020, the plant reached a major milestone by producing their billionth gallon of ethanol since opening in 2002.Tyler Maas, Sales & Marketing Director states,“It's an excellent opportunity for buyers to get a great deal on an animal feed pelletizing system or other quality equipment that has been well maintained. Buyers are encouraged to attend an open house or view the 360 Virtual Tour before participating in the sale.”Potential buyers are encouraged to schedule an appointment to attend the open houses:Wednesday, October 18By Appointment Only between 12:00pm-4:00pmWednesday, November 1By Appointment Only between 12:00pm-4:00pmOther times by appointment.A complete package detailing the bidding process is available by contacting the auction company directly at 507-285-1444. Information can also be found at the company's website: .

Tyler Maas

Maas Companies

+1 507-285-1444

email us here