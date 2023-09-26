Transfermyrx Meets Requirements For The Transfer Of EPCS Between Pharmacies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TransferMyRx is the only patent-pending platform that meets all the requirements of the DEA's final ruling on transferring EPCS.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- TransferMyRx is a prescription transfer platform that enables pharmacies to transfer prescriptions electronically to and from unaffiliated pharmacies. TransferMyRx is the only patent-pending, 2-way communication platform that meets all the requirements of the DEA's July 27th, 2023 final ruling on transferring EPCS. It is also the first ever solution that will enable patients to initiate their own prescription transfers.TransferMyRx eliminates the need for pharmacists to make phone calls during the transfer process, saving time, and reducing labor costs. The TransferMyRx system reduces the time to complete an external transfer from an average of 6.5 minutes down to 15-30 seconds. TransferMyRx can integrate with your software system seamlessly, using their APIs or the pharmacy software's APIs.Nabil Hallak, Co-Founder & COO, has been following the DEA ruling regarding the electronic prescriptions for schedules II-V controlled substances since the beginning.“All my career it was unheard of for a pharmacist to be able to transfer a C2 prescription. All this changed when the DEA amended the law to lift this prohibition. I have followed this law since it was proposed over two years ago. I encourage others to connect with me to learn more about where it came from, why, and how.”To learn more about how TransferMyRx drastically reduces the amount of time it takes to complete a transfer to and from an unaffiliated pharmacy, or to discuss the new DEA's final ruling, please visit or contact Nabil at .

