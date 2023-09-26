Global Nanophotonics-Advanced Technologies Market Size To Reach USD 31.10 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nanophotonics-advanced technologies market size was USD 13.77 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for optical communication and optoelectronics, rising demand for miniaturization of devices especially medical devices, and rising demand for energy-efficient products are a few of the major factors driving the market revenue growth. Increasing Research & Development (R&D) initiatives for various applications of nanophotonics especially in quantum technologies and miniaturization of devices along with substantially high-value funding are further driving revenue growth of the market. On 17 November 2022, Syzygy Plasmonics, which is a Houston-based startup driven by technology developed by Rice University, received a funding of USD 76 million in Series C financing led by Carbon Direct Capital, which is one the largest rounds of funding for ventures stemming by Rice lab. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Conventional fiber-optic cables utilize light pulses for data transmission, but encounter speed and capacity constraints. Nanophotonic devices, at a smaller scale, provide improvements in data transmission speed and capacity. Such innovation is expected to drive faster internet, efficient data centers, and high-capacity networks, thereby driving revenue growth of the market. Integration of nanophotonics into solar cell technology, especially through metallic nanoparticles, is considered one of the popular approaches to enhance light capture and develop plasmonic solar cells. Economically feasible fabrication of these nanoparticles, with a wide absorption spectrum across solar wavelengths, makes them ideal for photovoltaics. Nanostructures, such as nanowires and nanoparticles, further increase light-trapping efficiency, allowing for smaller and more cost-effective solar cell devices. High demand for energy harvesting and sustainability is creating a high demand for nanophotonics. Nanoscale materials such as quantum dots are expected to improve the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of photovoltaic devices. However, the fabrication of nanophotonic devices requires complex techniques to work at nanoscale with nanometer accuracy which makes the process highly cost-intensive. Such factors are expected to restrain revenue growth of the market. Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 13.77 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 8.5% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 31.10 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product type, material, application, industry, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Nanosys Inc., Anders Electronics PLC, SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD., ams-OSRAM International GmbH, Lumileds Holding B.V., Sharp Corporation, SCHOTT, Oxford Instruments, STMicroelectronics, and Veeco Instruments Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global nanophotonics-advanced technologies market is fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective nanophotonics-advanced technologies. Some major players included in the global nanophotonics-advanced technologies market report are:



Nanosys Inc.

Anders Electronics PLC

SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.

ams-OSRAM International GmbH

Lumileds Holding B.V.

Sharp Corporation

SCHOTT

Oxford Instruments

STMicroelectronics Veeco Instruments Inc.

Strategic Development

On 4 August 2023, North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) and Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to initiate a collaborative partnership focused on advancing research in the Nanotechnology domain. This encompassing field includes semiconductor devices, nanoelectronics, nanofabrication, and nanophotonics. The strategic alliance further involves teacher, scholar, and student exchange programs, facilitating comprehensive training and development in this swiftly evolving field.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The Light Emitting Diode (LED) segment is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period. A longer lifespan than incandescent bulbs, almost 25 times longer, is one of the major factors creating a high demand for LEDs. High-quality LED light bulbs exhibit longer lifespans, increased durability, and provide equivalent or superior lighting quality when compared to alternative lighting options. In residential settings, LEDs consume a minimum of 75% less energy and have a lifespan of up to 25 times that of incandescent lighting.

The quantum technologies segment is expected to register a moderately fast revenue growth rate in the global nanophotonics-advanced technologies market over the forecast period. Nanophotonics is driving progress in quantum computing, which is a field poised to transform computation by executing intricate calculations at unprecedented speeds.

The telecommunications segment is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period. High-speed data transmission, rapid adoption of 5G, and high penetration rate of fiber optics are a few of the major factors creating a high demand for nanophotonics in telecommunications sector.

The market in Europe is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to an increase in fiber-based communication and high demand for energy-efficient devices. Implementation of nanophotonics would minimize the requirement of redesigning existing network architectures which is further contributing to revenue growth of the market. In 2020, Spain registered a penetration rate of 62.3% of Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-To-The-Building (FTTB). The Nanophotonics Europe Association (NEA), a part of the EU Network of Excellence established with PhOREMOST, is promoting, research, technology transfer, and innovation in nanophotonics. On 6 September 2023, Quantum Computing Inc. which is a pioneering firm specializing in quantum optics and nanophotonics technology, officially disclosed the execution of a strategic sales and collaboration agreement with Assured Cyber Protection Ltd, which is a company specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven cybersecurity assessment, continuous detection, and mitigation solutions.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

Emergen Research has segmented the global nanophotonics-advanced technologies market on the basis of product type, material, application, industry, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



OLED



LED



Photovoltaic cells



Optical switches



Near field optics

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Nanotubes



Plasmonic



Quantum dots



Nanoribbons



Photonic crystals

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Quantum technologies



Quantum Communication



Quantum sensing



Others



Sensors & detectors



LiDAR sensor



Optical Sensor



Others



Optical communications



Medical Imaging



Environmental monitoring



Energy harvesting



Digital signage



Lighting

Others

Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Retail



BFSI



IT and telecommunications



Manufacturing



Healthcare



Energy & Utilities



Government & Defense

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey Rest of MEA

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Power Monitoring Market By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), By End-use (Datacenters, Utilities & Renewables, Manufacturing & Process Industry, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, Public Infrastructure), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Industrial Sensors Market , By Sensor Type (Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Level Sensor, Force Sensor, Flow Sensor, and Gas Sensor), By Technology (System in Package, System on Chip), By Industry Type, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Organic Electronics Market , By Material (Semiconductor Materials, Conductive Materials, and Others), By Application (Organic Display, Organic Photovoltaic, and Others), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Push to Talk (PTT) Market By Component (Solutions, Hardware, Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Network Type (Land Mobile Radio System, Cellular), By End-use (Transportation and Logistics, Government, Energy & Utilities, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Irrigation Automation Market By Automation Type (Time-Based, Real-time based), By Irrigation Type (Drip Irrigation, Sprinkler Irrigation), By Component (Sensors, Controllers), By End-use (Agricultural, Non-agricultural), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Soil Testing Equipment Market By Type (Chemical, Physical, Residual), By Site (On-site, Laboratory), By End-use (Construction, Agriculture), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Horticulture Lighting Market By Lighting Type (Interlighting, Toplighting), By Lighting Technology (Light-Emitting Diode (LED), High-Intensity Discharge (HID), By Application (Indoor Farms, Vertical Farms, Greenhouses), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Smart Greenhouse Market By Type (Hydroponics, Non-hydroponics), By Component (LED Grow Lights, HVAC System, Sensors & Control System), By End-use (Research & Educational Institutes, Commercial Growers), and By Region Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



Smoke Detector Market

Pushbutton Industrial Wireless Remote Control Market

Electronic Cash Register Market

DJ Equipment Market

Power Electronics Market

Electromagnetic Compatibility Testing Market

Fire Alarm Market

Borescope Market

Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market

Wireless Microphone Market

Interactive Kiosk Market

Interactive Whiteboard Market

Instrument Cluster Market

Variable Refrigerant Flow System Market

Gas Sensors Market

Vibration Sensors Market

Anechoic Chamber Market

Document Camera Market

Smart Poles Market Solid State Battery Market





Tags Nanophotonics Advanced Technologies market research market report optoelectronics Related Links