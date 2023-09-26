Elev8 New Media To Sponsor The LD Micro Main Event XVI In Los Angeles, California

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elev8 New Media (“Elev8”), an award-winning boutique public and media relations firm specializing in securing earned media and press coverage for its client companies, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 16th installment of the LD Micro Main Event . The conference will take place at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on October 3-5, 2023.



In its 16th consecutive year, the Main Event is set to shine a spotlight on a multitude of remarkable companies. The event serves as a nexus for C-level executives, micro-cap investors, financial experts, and industry pioneers, offering three days of insightful presentations, productive one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunities.

Elev8's sponsorship of LD Micro enables us to support our clients in showcasing their groundbreaking work, spanning a wide spectrum of industries, from healthcare to technology. Additionally, as a returning proud sponsor, Elev8 will engage with leaders from publicly traded companies, emphasizing the pivotal role that public relations and social media management services play in driving success for their businesses.

“We're excited to align Elev8 New Media with LD Micro's 2023 Main Event, a pinnacle gathering that celebrates innovation and leadership of micro-cap companies,” commented Jessica Starman, CEO and Co-Founder of Elev8 New Media.“Our sponsorship underscores our collective support and dedication to the vibrant community of micro-cap companies eager to share their innovations with the world, and we are truly honored to be part of next week's event.”

About Elev8 New Media:

Elev8 New Media is an award-winning boutique public and media relations agency known for securing thousands of earned media placements for its clients. These placements, which are not paid but genuinely earned, appear in well-respected outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CNBC, Forbes, Fox Business, among others. Elev8's reach also extends to trade publications, new media and local media outlets.

Elev8 is dedicated to providing companies with strategic communication solutions, proficient in transforming their initiatives into engaging stories that spur significant growth. Our teams, focused on public relations and social media, are committed to building strong relationships with both our clients and the media community. Through thoughtful and cohesive social strategies, we aim to fulfill and surpass business objectives, establishing a prominent presence in the industry characterized by reliability and forward-thinking.

About LD Micro:

LD Micro aims to be the most essential resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

