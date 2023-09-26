3Nets To Attend MEF GNE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3nets is Collaborating with Global Service Providers to Enhance Future Service Automation Across Multiple Providers

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- 3nets, a leading software and solution provider committed to facilitating service provider solutions for next-generation distributed applications, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Metro Ethernet Forum's (MEF) Global Network as a Service Event, scheduled to take place from October 2 to October 4, 2023, in Dallas, Texas.The Global NaaS Event (GNE) is a prestigious gathering of industry experts, innovators, and thought leaders worldwide, converging to explore and showcase the latest developments and breakthroughs in Network as a Service solutions. With the rapid evolution of cloud technology, service providers are increasingly looking for flexible, scalable, and competitive network solutions to meet the ever-growing connectivity needs of their customers. This event provides a unique platform for networking professionals, decision-makers, and technology enthusiasts to exchange ideas, discover cutting-edge NaaS solutions, and gain valuable insights into the future of networking."3nets is excited to be a part of GNE. With a commitment to simplifying the complexities of today's multi-cloud environment, 3nets aims to unlock the full potential of edge cloud computing. 3nets is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that enable service providers to thrive in this dynamic landscape," said Abraham Pucheril, 3nets CEO. "Our vision for 3nets | CloudNavigator aligns with the MEF's vision for service automation across multiple service providers. We are thrilled to participate in the inaugural LSO Global Summit."About 3nets:3nets ( ) is a Santa Clara, CA-based company on a mission to accelerate the world's digital transformation. With a focus on simplifying multi-cloud environments and enhancing application and service delivery, 3nets is redefining the future of networking. As advocates for Hybrid Multi Cloud Networking without Borders, 3nets empowers service providers to provide next-generation cloud-based services that assist their customers with cloud adoption, optimization, and application agility.

