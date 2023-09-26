Automotive Radar Market Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Trends And Forecast Report For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Radar Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The 'Automotive Radar Global Market Report 2023,' published by The Business Research Company, serves as an exhaustive repository of information, encompassing all aspects of the automotive radar market. According to TBRC's projections for the automotive radar market, it is poised to achieve a substantial market size of $11.94 billion by 2027, driven by a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%.

The robust growth in the automotive radar sensor market can be attributed to the increasing number of road accidents. Notably, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share in the automotive radar antenna industry. Prominent players in this market include Analog Devices Inc., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, BorgWarner Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Trending Automotive Radar Market Trend

A prominent trend in the automotive radar market is the focus on technological innovations, with major companies introducing new technologies to expand their market share.

Automotive Radar Market Segments

.By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

.By Range: Long-Range Radar (Lrr), Short And Medium-Range Radar (S&Mrr)

.By Frequency: 24 Ghz, 77 Ghz, 79 Ghz

.By Application: Adaptive Cruise Control (Acc), Autonomous Emergency Braking (Aeb), Blind Spot Detection (Bsd), Forward Collision Warning System, Intelligent Park Assists, Other Applications

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automotive radar refers to multiple sensor systems containing transmitters and receivers that transfer data to camera-sensing systems. These radars operate on frequency-modulated continuous-wave (FMCW) radar technology and can detect the speed and range of objects in the vicinity of the vehicle.

Automotive Radar Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automotive Radar Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The automotive radar market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

