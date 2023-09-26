Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, Cardiologist At Modern Heart And Vascular Goes On Great Day Houston To Discuss Leg Pain

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, Cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular InstituteHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 26, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Recently, Dr. Rajiv Agarwal of Modern Heart and Vascular Institute talked about circulation issues and leg pain on Great Day Houston.Dr. Agarwal discussed several types of modern vein treatments . Recommended procedures vary based on the cause and extent of the condition. He debated using safe and minimally invasive methods with the latest technology to ensure patient satisfaction.Dr. Agarwal finished medical school at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas in 1999. Then, he completed his internal medicine residency at UT-Houston Medical School. He was selected as Chief Resident in Internal Medicine. Subsequently, he followed his“heart” and joined the cardiovascular medicine fellowship program at UT-Houston and served as Chief Cardiology Fellow.Next, the final phase of his training took him to the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic for a fellowship in advanced cardiac imaging. He has published numerous articles, presented at national and international conferences, and written a chapter in a cardiac imaging textbook.When Dr. Agarwal sees patients, his focus is on prevention.“Why wait for a heart attack or stroke to happen? Why not prevent it?” is his philosophy. With excellent bedside manners, he listens to his patients' concerns. He aims to seek a cure, not just a long-term treatment plan.He brings an individualized approach to patient care, making each patient feel special, as if he/she is his closest family member. His clinical expertise is top-notch; hence, Dr. Agarwal has become the personal cardiologist for many doctors and their family members.Additionally, Dr. Agarwal enjoys tennis, playing table tennis, watching game shows (Jeopardy & Wheel of Fortune), laughing, and spending time with his family. He is a Houston native with a fantastic bedside manner, professionalism, and a keen eye for the patient's best interests.Modern Heart and Vascular Institute assists with various heart and vascular symptoms and issues such as chest pain, high cholesterol, congestive heart failure, peripheral arterial disease (PAD), arrhythmia, coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, and much more. Modern Heart and Vascular specializes in all aspects of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Modern Heart and Vascular focuses on preventive care (avoiding surgeries and medications when possible).Contact Modern Heart and Vascular Institute by phone or online for comprehensive cardiovascular care. Same-day appointments are available to suit patients' needs. Most insurance plans (including commercial, Medicare, and Medicare replacement) are accepted.

