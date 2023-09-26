Compliance And Monitoring Leader Launches New Low-Cost Temperature And Humidity Sensor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Sonicu innovates to serve the commercial refrigeration and cold chain industries while
expanding flexibility for highly regulated healthcare and life science customers
INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A national leader in temperature and environmental monitoring is launching a new low-cost, battery-powered temperature and humidity sensor designed for simple deployment to better serve the commercial refrigeration and cold chain industries.
Sonicu , which serves hundreds of customers across a diverse range of industries with its robust suite of temperature and environmental sensors coupled with its monitoring platform, is now selling the S-Series sensor via its direct sales team and channel partners.
Leveraging the industry-leading SoniCloud web-based monitoring platform and mobile application, the S-Series sensor delivers increased flexibility, scalability and affordability for professionals seeking superior asset protection and compliance automation.
The new S-Series sensor features:
Wireless temperature and humidity data capture Industry-leading transmission range and battery life App-based implementation wizard for simple DIY installation and deployment Receive personal alerts via app, email, text and phone calls SoniCloud web-based dashboard allows for remote access anywhere IP-67 Rated: ideal for cold storage environments Available with
NIST Certification for compliance readiness
Each S-Series sensor will connect wirelessly to a central hub without complex configuration needed by on-site installation technicians, including the ability to connect up to 500 sensors to a single hub.
"Designed to be stocked by Sonicu's
national network of channel partners and to be installed and configured in minutes, the S-Series sensor combines the best-in-class software Sonicu users rely on to protect their assets and automate compliance with the sort of hub and spoke wireless deployment that can make covering a warehouse, grocery store or sprawling university facility with affordable sensors simple," said Joe Mundell, Chief Revenue Officer, Sonicu.
"This sensor shares the same Sonicu DNA of every sensor we've deployed: rugged, reliable and hand-crafted to serve our exacting customers. We're excited to help more customers in new industries enjoy the power of simple and affordable temperature and environmental monitoring."
About Sonicu:
Founded in 2008 with a focus on sound monitoring in the NICU, Sonicu has evolved from a niche solution into one of the fastest-growing and most flexible monitoring solutions in the North American market serving the healthcare, life science and food service industries. Sonicu serves ~18,000 users at ~600 organizations with its trusted and proven monitoring solutions.
Media Contact:
Bryan Mitchell
[email protected]
SOURCE Sonicu
