DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP PROMOTES LAUREN E. SMITH TO CO-LEAD FIRM's BOARD AND GOVERNANCE PRACTICE

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Philadelphia, PA, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Search Group, one of the nation's top ten executive search firms, announced today that Lauren E. Smith will become Co-Head of the firm's board and governance practice to expand the firm's impact in the boardroom. Smith will share leadership of the practice with Veronica Biggins.

Smith has earned a national reputation for her work in the boardroom with the National Association of Corporate Directors and was again named to the NACD Directorship 100 as a top governance professional. Deeply committed to strong corporate governance and board composition, she is the current Chair, Nominating & Governance, and past President, NACD Florida Chapter and a NACD Certified Director. Smith joined Diversified Search Group in 2008 as Managing Director and has recruited senior executives from a broad range of industries for C-Suite and boardroom positions.

“Lauren's passion for how our firm can make a difference in the boardroom is infectious. I am thrilled to have her join Veronica Biggins, who founded our practice, and is a widely recognized and highly regarded leader in the industry,” said Aileen Alexander, Chief Executive Officer.“Working together in this growing area will enable us to expand our reach to have an impact in even more corporate boardrooms.”

“So many companies are transforming to face today's dynamic world and the changing technology landscape - the right board and board structure can help them do so more effectively. Our firm is uniquely positioned to help companies to build strategic asset boards with multi-dimensional diversity and I am looking forward to co-leading the growth of our board practice,” said Lauren E. Smith, Managing Partner & Co-Head, Board Practice.

Judith von Seldeneck, Founder and Chair of Diversified Search said,“Lauren has been instrumental in contributing to the growth of our board practice over the last decade. She is known for her strong relationships with both clients and candidates and her insightful engagement with boards. We are excited to have her step into this leadership role.”

Smith started her search career in 2000, where she helped design and execute Egon Zehnder's first board assessments. Before moving into executive search, Lauren held marketing and strategy leadership roles at two Fortune 50 companies – Westinghouse Electric Corporation and Motorola Inc. Lauren has lived and worked in Europe and Latin America and is fluent in Spanish. She has a BS from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA from Thunderbird School of Global Management.

About Diversified Search Group Purpose. Progress. Performance.

Diversified Search Group, one of the nation's fastest growing and top ten executive search firms, is an industry leader in recruiting transformational leaders for a changing world. The firm is comprised of a combination of specialty practices with deep industry expertise, providing clients with a wide range of resources through: Diversified Search, Alta Associates, BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, Storbeck Search, and Yardstick Management. The firm also offers clients a range of customized strategic advisory services designed to assess, develop and support outstanding leadership.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, Diversified Search Group is consistently recognized by Forbes on their top 10 list of“America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms.” The firm operates with over a dozen offices nationwide and offers global services as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, altopartners.com, the international alliance of independent executive search firms. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com.

About AltoPartners

Established in 2006, AltoPartners is a leading international alliance of retained executive search and leadership consulting firms that combines the reach of a global network with the local knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit of independent partners working together to find the client's perfect candidate fit. Today the alliance covers 64 offices in 37 countries and is ranked in the Top 10 Global Search Firms.

The AltoPartners alliance has created a distinctive force in executive search worldwide, giving global coverage across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information about the work we do and the countries we cover, please visit altopartners.com.

