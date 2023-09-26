Onesky Wins 2023 Air Traffic Control Association Industry Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

K-UAM Grand Challenge Team performing live flight testing at the Goheung Aviation Test Center

OneSky UATM for K-UAM Grand Challenge with real-time traffic, geospatial information, and airspace constraints

Air Traffic Control Association recognizes OneSky for providing urban air traffic management services for the Korea UAM Grand Challenge.

- Bob Hammett, CEO, OneSkyEXTON, PA, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- OneSky, a leading uncrewed traffic management (UTM) solution provider, is honored to announce that they received the 2023 Air Traffic Control Association (ATCA) Industry Award . This award is presented to an industry or a group of industries for outstanding achievement or contribution that has added to the quality, safety, or efficiency of air traffic control.ATCA recognized the OneSky team's work providing Urban Air Traffic Management (UATM) services for the Korea UAM Grand Challenge (K-UAM). The K-UAM Grand Challenge is sponsored by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport and organized by the Korean Aerospace Research Institute (KARI). OneSky is supporting KARI by delivering digital traffic management services for K-UAM. This digital UATM environment merges flight plans and real-time flight information with up-to-date aeronautical information, weather, flight traffic, surveillance, airspace constraints, and Communications, Navigation, and Surveillance (CNS) prediction models. You can find more details about OneSky's work on the K-UAM Grand Challenge here .“We are thrilled to be honored by ATCA with their annual Industry Award. The team at OneSky continually strives to ensure safe and efficient airspace operations, enabling innovative new air vehicles to share the skies. In selecting OneSky, KARI has entrusted us with helping ensure airspace safety throughout the K-UAM live flight trials. The innovative work in Korea is a great fit for the OneSky UATM, and this experience allows us to elevate and accelerate the work we are doing with AAM stakeholders globally,” said Bob Hammett, CEO of OneSky.The award will be presented to the OneSky team at the Awards Lunch on November 2, 2023, during the ATCA Global Conference in Washington, D.C., at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.About OneSkyOneSky is a global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) company developing airspace assessment, operations, and traffic management solutions for the aviation industry. Our goal is to harmonize the sky - ensuring safe, efficient, and scalable access to all airspace users. We take a robust and long-term approach to UTM, envisioning the challenges ahead as traffic management is unified for all operators. By working with all stakeholders - drone operators, drone manufacturers, and airspace authorities - we understand the unique challenges of this ecosystem and serve the critical needs of the community. Learn more at .

