Consumers Of Online Contact Lens Retailer Called To Come Forward After Case Involving Total Loss Of Right Eye

- David B. Lever, Lever & Ecker, PLLCNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Customers of the online retailer Hubble Contacts, operating under its parent company Vision Path, are urged to come forward if they suspect they have suffered an eye injury from using Hubble brand contact lenses, attorneys at Gomez Trial Attorneys and Lever & Ecker, PLLC said Tuesday.A lawsuit has been filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New York (Index No: 155900/2023) by the two firms on behalf of a New Mexico woman whose use of the contacts led to the total loss of her right eye after using the product for only a few weeks, according to the 31-page complaint.“When you order contacts online, you don't expect them to be unsafe, defective, and inherently dangerous with a high rate of eye infections and corneal damage during normal and customary use,” Joshua Harris, one of the woman's attorneys, said.“We're committed to seeking justice for those affected.”Individuals who purchased Hubble brand contacts from hubblecontacts.com, or have pertinent information, are encouraged to contact the law firms by calling 833-Get-Gomez or emailing for a complimentary consultation to understand their rights.The lawsuit asserts that Vision Path, under the name Hubble:1)Misled consumers into thinking Hubble would liaise with the consumers' eye-care practitioners to verify and ensure they received lenses with the correct prescription and prescribed brand.2)Shipped Hubble's own brand of contacts rather than originally prescribed brands such as Johnson & Johnson's Acuvue Oasys or Alcon's Focus Dailies after Hubble employed verification methods that made it unreasonably difficult (and at times impossible) for licensed opticians, optometrists and ophthalmologists to confirm or reject the accuracy of their patients' prescription and prescribed-brand data.3)Used lenses produced in Taiwan using methafilcon A, a silicone-based polymer. While approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, eye-care practitioners argue that methafilcon A is an outdated material and doesn't supply oxygen to the eye as well as modern contact lens materials.4)Distributed complimentary contact lenses to select customers in exchange for positive online reviews. Neither Hubble, nor these customers, divulged the free-product compensation in exchange for reviews."This is not the first time this company has encountered legal issues. Just last year, they settled with the Federal Trade Commission for $3.5 million due to failure in securing proper prescriptions for customers' contact lenses,” David B. Lever, partner, Lever & Ecker, PLLC said.“Around the same time, Vision Path paid close to $375,000 in a Texas settlement, for what Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called deceptive marketing.”About Gomez Trial AttorneysOne of the nation's leading plaintiff trial firms. With offices throughout the country, Gomez Trial Attorneys has the resources, experience, and knowledge to take on even the biggest defendants and most challenging cases. For more information about Gomez Trial Attorneys visit thegomezfirmor call 833-Get-Gomez.About Lever & EckerA New-York based law firm focused on the representation of individuals who have been seriously injured in accidents through no fault of their own. The firm's unwavering goal is to provide the highest quality legal representation to resolve claims as favorably as possible for their clients. For more information about Lever & Ecker visit levereckeror call 914-350-6328.**Please be advised that this press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in specific jurisdictions under applicable legal and ethical regulations. Gomez Trial Attorneys are licensed in California and Florida, Lever & Ecker, PLLC attorneys are licensed in New York.**

