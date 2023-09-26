Solutions+, A Mubadala Company, Signs Strategic Sponsorship Agreement With Al Ain Football Club

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

Solutions+, a Mubadala company has signed a sponsorship agreement with the Al Ain Football Club. The official signing ceremony took place in Sheikh Khalifa Stadium on September 21st, marking a significant milestone for both organizations.

Under the latest partnership, Al Ain Football Club grants Solutions+ exclusive branding rights, reinforcing the company's dedication to enhancing the sports landscape in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

The Solutions+ logo will prominently appear on official kit merchandise, press backdrops, stadium benches and training facilities. Additionally, Solutions+ will have exclusive access to a hospitality box, facilitating networking and relationship-building during home matches.

As the capital city continues to gain global recognition for its world-class facilities and events, this collaboration between Solutions+ and Al Ain Football Club aligns seamlessly with Abu Dhabi's forward-looking vision.

Earlier this year, Solutions+ also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between its subsidiary, Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company (ADEC) and PRO Events, a subsidiary of Al Ain Club Investment Company (AACIC). The MoU leverages the strengths and resources of both organizations to achieve mutual benefits and contribute to the growth of sports, e-sports, and leisure sectors in the region.

Commenting on the signing, Nasir Al Nabhani, the CEO at Solutions+, said:“This partnership marks a significant milestone for Solutions+. It not only reaffirms our dedication to support the community but also paves the way for us to explore other prospects beyond shared services. With a presence in the sports, leisure and entertainment realm, we are steadfast in our commitment to further enhance the Emirate's burgeoning reputation as a regional sports and entertainment hub.”

As Al Ain Football Club and Solutions+ unite their efforts, they eagerly anticipate a mutually advantageous partnership that will contribute to the continuous growth and success of Abu Dhabi's sports and entertainment sector. This collaboration underscores the unwavering dedication of both entities to excellence and community engagement.

About Solutions+:

As an agile, creative, and impactful partner, Solutions+ is a strategic shared services and advisory partner offering integrated facilities management, digital services, finance, human resources, procurement, customer services, sports and entertainment services, and net zero carbon emissions reporting for buildings.

Serving clients across key sectors in the UAE, the company cuts through complexity by moving with flexibility, introducing innovative thinking, creating synergies, and delivering solutions for tangible change. By setting the path of action for customized and quality results, the company enables its clients to focus on the success of their core business.