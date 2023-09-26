Take On The Thames To Support The Path To Justice For All!

(MENAFN- Pressat)

There's less than three weeks to go until London Legal Support Trust will be, once again, running their ever-popular event, Walk the Thames , on October 14th. This yearly event brings together the legal community to walk or run a half or full marathon along the beautiful banks of the Thames. The routes will be led by Lord Justice Haddon-Cave and Sir Peter Gross.

With the event in its 15th year, it has already raised a whooping £400,000 in its history, all in aid of free specialist legal advice agencies. Teams are encouraged to take on the routes together, whether they take on the full or half marathon, combining social activism and a mindful day out in order to fundraise for the vital work of London Legal Support Trust and those they support.

Trust for London's poverty profile demonstrates why this event is so needed:



27% of Londoners are living in poverty, after housing costs

39% of Londoners living in non-white households are living in poverty, after housing costs 53% of single parents in London are living in poverty, after housing costs.

While, Sarah Cashman, Fundraising Manager at Age UK Hammersmith & Fulham said:“We're really excited to be taking part in Walk the Thames for the first time this year. The money raised will support older people in Hammersmith & Fulham to access free advice. With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to have an impact, particularly on older people, whatever they raise will make a huge difference. We're sure it'll be a great day.”

Each fundraising event is another step towards helping advice agencies meet the needs of their users, who have a range of complex needs in today's climate.