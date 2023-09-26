Estateably And HWA Announce Partnership To Automate Trust Accounting For Fiduciaries

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Integration provides HWA customers access to Estateably's trust accounting platform

Montreal, Quebec, Canada - September , 2023 - Estateably , a leading cloud-based, estate and trust administration software platform, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with HWA International , a leading organization that manages trust accounting matters.

With this integration, HWA customers using TRUSTnet (TNET) and TRUSTprocessor (TP) will now have access to Estateably's suite of powerful tools to help streamline and optimize their workflows. Using Estateably's platform, trust administrators can now easily input information to generate jurisdiction-specific court forms and precedent letters, produce reports with one click, and customize administration tasks.

HWA International has been a recognized leader in providing trust accounting software to bank trust departments, non-for-profit foundations, private and multi-family trusts, colleges/universities, religious organizations, independent trust companies, guardianships, special needs trusts, law firms, CPAs, international banks, and global and offshore entities since 1977.

“We are thrilled to be working with Estateably, the best-of-breed technology, which enables HWA to continue to enhance our already robust and fully featured Trust Accounting Platforms,” said Javier Jimenez, Chief Executive Officer at HWA International.“As a result of this partnership, our technologies improve operational efficiencies and collaboration for all legal professionals.”

Both organizations value and emphasize the importance of seamless integration of legal professionals into modern, tech solutions so they can confidently offer services that fulfill their clients' needs, and maximize their potential for success.

“In HWA International, we've found a trusted company that has built one of the most robust and comprehensive trust administration solutions available in the market,” said Ari Brojde, co-founder and CEO of Estateably.“Trust accounting is getting more complex with different rules and regulations by jurisdiction.”

“With this partnership, we are equipping law firms with digitized tools and effortless access to court forms and robust fiduciary accounting. To meet the unprecedented surge in demand driven by the great wealth transfer, firms must prioritize modernized fiduciary accounting solutions to ensure a seamless and effective service delivery.” added Brojde.

About Estateably

Estateably is a leading provider of innovative cloud-based estate and trust administration & accounting software. By combining streamlined data inputs with powerful document and court-formatted accounting report automation, the Estateably product suite empowers organizations and fiduciary professionals to do business more efficiently and effectively. The platform is used by over 800 firms and over 2,500 practitioners across Canada and the United States. Estateably is SOC2 Type II certified and has been voted as the top estate and trust administration software by Canadian Lawyer Magazine. Learn more at

About HWA

HWA International Inc. provides a comprehensive, versatile, and innovative trust accounting system that simplifies the complexities of administering a trust's varying asset classes, regulatory / tax compliance, income accounting, and customer reporting. HWA offers a general ledger and transaction-based solution with their Trustprocessor and TNET products. HWA also automates the front office with trust-specific CRM and workflow management, Reg 9 and Admin review. For more information, please visit: .



