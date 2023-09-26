(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Stocks in Play

9/26/2023 - 10:07 AM EST - Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. : Says it has been named by the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) as the recipient of its second annual PanCAN Therapeutic Accelerator Award. Oncolytics received this award in recognition of its promising work on pelareorep, an investigational immunotherapy treatment that introduces double-stranded RNA into cancer cells, which stimulates anticancer inflammatory effects, including innate and adaptive immune responses and the activation and recruitment of T cells into the tumor. Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. shares T.ONC are trading up $0.01 at $2.87.

