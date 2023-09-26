(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Air Canada To Buy 18 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner Aircraft

Air Canada (AC) has announced plans to buy 18 Boeing (BA) 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft that it plans to use to replace older aircraft within its fleet.

The agreement signed with Boeing includes options for Air Canada to purchase an additional 12 Boeing 787-10 aircraft.

Air Canada said it expects to start receiving the new aircraft in the fourth quarter of 2025, with the last one scheduled for delivery in early 2027.

Financial details of the purchase were not disclosed. However, the 787-10 is the largest Dreamliner model and can carry more than 330 passengers.

Air Canada's stock has gained 5% over the last 12 months and currently trades at $18.91 per share.

Boeing's stock has risen 56% in the past 12 months and trades at $198.78 U.S. a share.

