Dubai-Based Body Expects AI Tools To Pervade Arab Media Future

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

DUBAI, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- A Dubai-based media body on Tuesday cited Artificial Intelligence (AI) and similar cutting-edge technology as an integral part of the industry's future, saying such tools would help bring more efficiency to the field.

The growth of smart phone technology, coupled with the meteoric rise in social media usage, is a testament to the fact that the future of the media industry lies in the use of digital technology, said Muna Al-Meri, the deputy chief of the Dubai media council.

On the use of AI and other digital technologies, she said it would behoove media institutions in the region to share their knowhow and experiences in the field, which would be helpful in allowing these bodies to hone their skills in the use of AI tools.

The aforementioned point also serves as the primary objective for the pan-Arab talks, which bring together representatives of more than 160 media institutions from more than a dozen Arab countries, she underlined. (end)

