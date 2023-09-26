Official: Kuwait Committed To Executing Treaties Against Corruption

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait has been committed to implementing all Arab and international conventions against corruption, said Nawaf Al-Mahamel, vice president of Kuwait Anticorruption Authority (Nazaha) on Tuesday.

Speaking to KUNA after a meeting held earlier on following implementing the Arab treaty to combat corruption, Al-Mahamel said Nazaha is keen on benefiting from the countries' experiments in fighting corruption.

Kuwait's pledge to all international, Arab and regional conventions is based on its keenness on fighting all types of corruption, he noted.

Kuwait has effectively participated in the meetings held on the Islamic, international and Arab levels to fight corruption, he said.

Today's meeting focused on two issues; implementing the Arab convention against corruption and reviewing the experiments of member states in this regard, he pointed out.

Some reports on the commitment of the states parties to the Arab convention have been submitted during the meeting, Al-Mahamel said.

In addition, he said that the conferees shed light on combating corruption and the latest legal developments on recovering assets and public funds stolen as well as others. (pickup previous)

