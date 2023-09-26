CHICKEN SALAD CHICK BRINGS THIRD RESTAURANT TO COLUMBUS, OHIO, WITH OPENING IN GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) -Fast casual concept celebrates grand opening Oct. 4th with free chicken salad for a year-

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its third location in the Greater Columbus, Ohio, area with an opening in Grandview Heights. Situated at 1056 Dublin Road in the Grandview Crossing shopping center, Chicken Salad Chick will welcome guests with a convenient drive-thru. The Grandview Heights community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The restaurant opens at 10 a.m., and the first 100 guests that morning will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, Grandview Crossing guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:



Wednesday, Oct. 4 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

Thursday, Oct. 5 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Quick Chick at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. receive a free Small Chicken Salad Chick Cooler.**

Friday, Oct. 6 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio (or something of equal or greater value) at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. receive a free Chicken Salad Chick RTIC Tumbler.** Saturday, Oct. 7 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio (or something of equal or greater value) at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Wooden Cutting Board.**

Chicken Salad Chick made its Ohio and Columbus-area debut in 2019 when local franchise owner Jen Crichfield blazed the trail in the Westerville-Polaris area. A company-owned location opened the following year in Hamilton Quarter, and now the brand is expanding once again in the market. This is the seventh Chick overall for Ohio, with additional restaurants in Anderson Township,

Mason, Western Hills-Cincinnati and

Oakley-Cincinnati.

"It's been just four short years since our made-from-scratch chicken salad favorites were introduced to Ohio, and we are thrilled to be growing once again in Columbus," said

Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Grandview Crossing is a conveniently located development that fits perfectly with our desire to provide fresh, healthy fare and gracious hospitality to guests dining in our restaurant or on the go. We can't wait to open our doors and welcome in our new neighbors like old friends."



Chicken Salad Chick enjoys giving back to important causes throughout the year, raising funds to help cure cancer and supporting local food charities in its restaurant communities. With the Grandview Crossing opening, the Chick will be supporting Neighborhood Services, Inc. (NSI) Food Pantry

as part of its pre-opening Friends & Family events. The NSI Food Pantry responds to the ill effects of poverty in Central Ohio by providing food and material assistance to persons in need.

Chicken Salad Chick in Grandview Crossing will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.



For more information on giveaways and specials, visit .

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Craving Credits app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code in the Craving Credits app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present."

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 240 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year,

Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See for additional information.



Contact:

Nicole Hunnicutt

Fish Consulting

404-558-4108

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick