IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics August 2023

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.901 trillion at the end of August and assets decreased by $13.6 billion or 0.7 per cent since July. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $5.7 billion in August. ETF assets totalled $355.0 billion at the end of August, and assets decreased by $1.8 billion or 0.5 per cent from July. ETFs recorded net sales of $1.9 billion in August. Insights

While mutual fund net assets declined in August, year-to-date assets have increased by $91.1 billion, or five per cent.

ETF net assets also decreased in August, however overall assets increased by $41.3 billion, or 13.2 per cent year to date.

Money market funds showed the highest net sales across all major asset classes in August for both mutual funds and ETFs, with the majority going into high-interest saving account (HISA) funds. In August, 33 per cent of mutual funds had positive net sales and 52 per cent of ETFs had positive net sales. Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions) *

Asset class Aug 2023 July 2023 Aug 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Long-term funds Balanced (4,750 ) (4,571 ) (2,421 ) (31,002 ) (9,318 ) Equity (2,155 ) (1,848 ) (341 ) (13,550 ) 2,482 Bond (513 ) 406 (382 ) 8,485 (6,936 ) Specialty 366 262 90 2,639 1,214 Total long-term funds (7,053 ) (5,751 ) (3,053 ) (33,428 ) (12,558 ) Total money market funds 1,362 934 (52 ) 10,182 2,818 Total (5,691 ) (4,817 ) (3,105 ) (23,246 ) (9,740 )

* See below for important information about this data.

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions) *

Asset class Aug 2023 July 2023 Aug 2022 Dec 2022 Long-term funds Balanced 893.6 902.6 896.5 880.6 Equity 701.4 707.4 648.9 649.6 Bond 234.4 235.1 230.5 222.7 Specialty 25.6 25.0 22.1 22.2 Total long-term funds 1,854.9 1,870.2 1,798.0 1,775.1 Total money market funds 45.8 44.1 29.7 34.5 Total 1,900.7 1,914.3 1,827.7 1,809.6

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions) *

Asset class Aug 2023 July 2023 Aug 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Long-term funds Balanced 140 133 17 1,103 1,384 Equity 335 887 1,190 6,962 10,003 Bond 641 986 (347 ) 7,087 3,148 Specialty (283 ) 37 21 1,044 1,160 Total long-term funds 833 2,042 881 16,196 15,696 Total money market funds 1,051 754 594 6,864 3,324 Total 1,884 2,796 1,475 23,060 19,020

ETF net assets ($ billions) *

Asset class Aug 2023 July 2023 Aug 2022 Dec 2022 Long-term funds Balanced 13.9 13.9 11.8 12.0 Equity 220.0 222.4 191.2 194.9 Bond 86.3 86.2 75.8 80.4 Specialty 11.7 12.2 10.3 10.2 Total long-term funds 331.9 334.8 289.1 297.5 Total money market funds 23.1 22.0 9.6 16.3 Total 355.0 356.8 298.7 313.7

* See below for important information about this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 85 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 83 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important information about investment fund data

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada's investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada's savers to Canada's economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit .

