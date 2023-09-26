The Magnificent Mile® 2023 Beautification Awards Have Been Announced

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Illinois, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Magnificent Mile® in Chicago is known for its iconic gardens, which adorn the sidewalks of bustling Michigan Avenue with seasonal magical designs, fountains, and art that fills The Avenue with colorful blooms. The city's motto, "Urbs in Horto" (City in a Garden), was bestowed upon Chicago many decades ago, and The Association has continuously upheld the title for the city beautifully.

Each season property owners, property managers, and landscape contractors work together to deliver the stunning garden displays that decorate The Magnificent Mile district and keep it a top visitor destination. The Association annually recognizes the best of the best in garden design and“wow” factor with Beautification Awards and is pleased to announce five awards for 2023.

“Michigan Avenue's gardens are a world-class display of floral, magical designs, and décor, delighting visitors, residents, and employees alike," said Association Chair Justine Fedak. "Thank you to all the property owners, property managers, and landscape contractors who make The Magnificent Mile gardens so special."

The winners of The Magnificent Mile 2023 Beautification Awards are:

1 st Place Beautification Award: 663, 669, 673 North Michigan Avenue

Property Owner: MARK

Property Manager: Cushman & Wakefield

Landscaper: IGS Plantscaping Group

2 nd Place Beautification Award : 875 North Michigan Avenue

Property Owner: JHTC Holdings, LLC

Property Manager: Hearn

Landscaper: IGS Plantscaping Group

3 rd Place Beautification Award : 625 North Michigan Avenue

Property Owner: 625 N. Michigan (Chicago) LLC

Property Manager: Golub Realty Services

Landscaper: Clarence Davids & Company

Exceptional Design Award : 401/435 North Michigan Avenue , Planters on the South Side of Tribune Tower Residences

Property Owner: Walton Street Capital, Tribune Tower, and University of Chicago

Property Manager: Zeller

Landscaper: Twin Oaks Landscaping & Oswego Landscape Management

Exceptional Design Award : 505 North Michigan Avenue

Property Owner: Strategic Hotels and Resorts

Property Manager: InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile

Landscaper/Exterior Decor: Kehoe Designs

Winners were selected by the Association's Public Way Committee.“We hold a garden walk each season, grading and assessing the gardens on The Avenue,” states Gail Spreen, Co-Chair of the Public Way Committee.“This year we have been amazed by the creativity in the design and storytelling from the landscapers.”

“In addition to our rigorous grading system, we also use a 'wow' count to track how many times the judging committee exclaims 'wow' when describing a garden," explains Michelle Paluch, Co-Chair of the Public Way Committee. "This year, we said 'wow' more than ever, and we encourage everyone to come see the amazing gardens along The Magnificent Mile for themselves.”



The Magnificent Mile® Association. The Magnificent Mile, Chicago's vibrant commercial hub, is a magnet for visitors, employees, and residents alike. The bustling area is home to exclusive experiences like one-of-a-kind retailers, hotels, restaurants, and immersive experiences. Magnificent Mile landmarks include the historic Chicago Water Tower, the neo-Gothic Tribune Tower Residences, the terracotta Wrigley Building skyscraper, and the 100-story 875 North Michigan Avenue building, which has a rooftop observation deck with fine dining and panoramic city views. The Association was founded in 1912 and is a private, nonprofit membership organization with a mission of preserving, promoting, and enhancing one of Chicago's most unique, multi-use neighborhoods. For more information on the Association, visit .

The Magnificent Mile Beautification Awards Second Place The Magnificent Mile Beautification Awards First Place

