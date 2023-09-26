Water Soluble Fertilizers Market To Reach $25,100.6 Mn, Predicts Chemview Consulting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a comprehensive market analysis conducted by ChemView Consulting, the Water Soluble Fertilizers Market is expected to cross over US $25,100.6 million valuation and register around 3.9% CAGR between 2023 to 2033.

Key Highlights from the Market Report on Water Soluble Fertilizers



Our research reveals that Europe commands a dominant position in the global water soluble fertilizers market, accounting for an impressive 30.2% industry share.

The report underscores horticulture as the leading crop type segment, contributing a substantial 56.3% to the market's total revenues.

With a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2023 to 2033, the Water Soluble Fertilizers Market is set for consistent expansion.

The report delves into the latest business trends, including the rising demand for customized nutrient blends and technological advancements enhancing fertilizer quality. Prominent players in the water soluble fertilizers market, such as Qatar Fertiliser Company (P.S.C.), Coromandel International Limited, SQM (Santiago Chile), and others, are profiled in-depth, offering valuable insights into their strategies and market positioning.

Growing Focus on Improving Crop Yields Inducing Demand for Water Soluble Fertilizers

Our report identifies the pivotal drivers behind the growing water-soluble fertilizers market demand, including the global population surge and the imperative to boost food production sustainably. It also addresses challenges such as the need for farmer education and potential nutrient imbalances in soil. For example, according to a study by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), the use of water-soluble fertilizers has led to a 20% increase in crop yields for farmers in certain regions, contributing significantly to food production.

For industry stakeholders, the report uncovers opportunities to expand into emerging markets and regions adopting transformative agricultural practices, presenting the potential to tap into new consumer segments. The report provides comprehensive regional insights, focusing on key markets such as the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and India, highlighting growth prospects and opportunities.

Europe has been at the forefront of environmental conservation and sustainable agriculture practices. The European Union (EU) has implemented strict limitations on traditional fertilizers due to their environmental impact, such as nutrient runoff that can pollute water sources. In response to these regulations and environmental concerns, European farmers are increasingly turning to modern and environmentally friendly alternatives like water-soluble fertilizers. This shift towards sustainability is driving the water-soluble fertilizers market development in the region.

