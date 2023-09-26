Tier One Partners Celebrates 20Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON and CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tier One Partners , a women-owned, award-winning, full-service PR, digital, and content agency, today celebrates its 20th anniversary. This milestone marks two decades of propelling innovators in B2B and B2C technology, financial services, digital health, and energy tech into category leaders.



Tier One was founded in 2003 by industry veterans with a vision to disrupt the traditional agency model by providing clients with ongoing hands-on, senior-level counsel, and strategic, creative, and measurable agile communications programs. Throughout the years, Tier One expanded its capabilities to include a Content Studio staffed by copywriters, editors, digital marketers and graphic and UX/UI designers that help brands think and act like powerhouse publishers. In 2018, the agency became a HubSpot-certified partner, and began offering a variety of digital marketing capabilities to support inbound lead generation. And in 2021, Tier One launched its Agile Insights & Analytics Practice to keep clients on the forefront, recognizing and predicting emerging macro trends in real time.

Today, Tier One is an O'Dwyer's Ranked PR Firm, and the agency's work is regularly recognized with top industry awards, including the Global and North American SABREs, the PRWeek Awards, the PR Daily Awards, PR News Platinum Awards, and Bulldog Awards. The agency is a member of the PR Council and a Diversity Action Alliance signatory member.

“For 20 years, we've been committed to providing strategic communications programs and being indispensable partners to our clients, some of whom we've proudly represented for more than a decade,” said Kathy Wilson, co-founder and managing partner.“Throughout this time, the communications industry has rapidly evolved and our agency has evolved alongside it. We've grown into a robust team of storytellers and creators working together as one to consistently deliver quality work and stellar results that move the needle for our clients.”

“Tier One deeply invests in the brands they support, spending time really learning the business and serving as a true extension of the team,” said Jackie Hartzell, head of external communications at Ally.“Through this personal connection, they are able to unlock creativity and innovation to break through news cycles and deliver real business value.”

Earlier this year, Tier One kicked off its third decade of operation with a new brand identity inspired by client feedback on what they valued most in working with the agency. The feedback was the foundation for the core of Tier One's brand platform: the notion of“oneness,” sharing one vision, one purpose, and one goal with clients. The rebrand included a new visual identity, featuring an updated logo, color palette, typeface, and imagery all intentionally selected to reflect the values most important to Tier One and highlight the agency's partner-first ethos.

To help support the goal of driving diversity in the field of communications and in honor of our 20th anniversary, Tier One has made a donation to the Cathy Hughes School of Communication Annual Fund at Howard University, one of the country's leading HBCUs.

About Tier One

Now in our 20th year, Tier One Partners is a women-owned full-service PR, content, and digital marketing agency. We work with innovators in B2B and B2C technology, digital healthcare, financial services, energy tech, and manufacturing to develop award-winning creative, data-driven strategies that propel them to industry leader status. From day one, we're committed to earning our clients' trust, sharing their vision, and embedding their purpose into everything we do. One team, advancing one mission. To learn more, visit wearetierone.

