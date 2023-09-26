Global Blood Management And Diagnostics Market Size To Reach USD 7.48 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Blood Management and Diagnostics Market size was USD 4.40 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of blood related disorders is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Blood management and diagnostics focuses on technologies, devices, and services aimed at improving the collection, processing, testing, storage, and utilization of blood and blood products in healthcare settings. According to the Canadian Hemophilia Society, Hemophilia A and B are both extremely rare conditions. Hemophilia A affects less than one in every 10,000 people, or approximately 2,500 Canadians. Hemophilia B is much rarer, affecting around 1 in 50,000 people, or approximately 600 Canadians. However, adverse reactions during the blood transfusion procedures is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. These reactions can vary in severity, ranging from mild to life-threatening. Allergic reactions can range from mild hives and itching to more severe symptoms such as wheezing, shortness of breath, and anaphylaxis. Delayed hemolytic reactions occur more gradually, typically several days after a transfusion. These are caused by an immune response against minor blood group antigens, and symptoms may include fever, jaundice, and mild anemia.

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 4.40 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 5.4% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 7.48 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global blood management and diagnostics market is fragmented, with several medium and large-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new blood management and diagnostic devices.



Strategic Development



In March 2023, TruDiagnostic and NAD diagnostic business NADMED from Finland partnered to produce a revolutionary NAD+ blood test in the United States. The Q-NADMED Blood Kit is CE-marked for determining NAD+ and NADH levels in a tiny blood sample for various therapeutic applications. The Q-NADMED Blood Kit is the only NAD measuring method that has been CE-marked. This high level of dependability is compatible with TruDiagnostic's internal norm. In March 2022, Mindray, a global leader in medical solutions, introduced the new BC-700 Series, a groundbreaking hematology analyzer series that includes both Complete Blood Count (CBC) and Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR) assays. This series, which includes two open vial models BC-700/BC-720 and two autoloader models BC-760/BC-780, is intended to provide advanced diagnostics technology found in premium products to medium-volume facilities.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The reagents and kits segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global blood management and diagnostics market in 2022. This is because reagents and kits play a crucial role in various aspects of blood transfusion, from donor testing to ensuring the compatibility of blood components with recipients. Cross matching reagents and kits are used to perform compatibility testing between donor and recipient blood samples before transfusion. In addition, reagents and kits used in blood transfusion are subject to strict quality control standards and regulatory oversight to ensure their reliability and accuracy. These are essential for the safe and effective transfusion of blood and blood products in healthcare settings.

The blood screening segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global blood management and diagnostics market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing use of blood screening to diagnose blood related diseases. Blood transfusion saves lives and promotes health, yet many patients in need of transfusion lack timely access to clean blood. A steady foundation of regular, voluntary, and unpaid blood donors can provide a steady supply of safe blood. WHA63.12 of the World Health Assembly encourages all Member States to build national blood systems based on voluntary unpaid donations and to strive for self-sufficiency. The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global blood management and diagnostics market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing prevalence of blood related disorders and presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, technological advancements in blood management and diagnostics is also expected to drive market revenue growth of the market in this region during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global blood management and diagnostics market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Reagents & Kits Instruments

Blood Grouping Blood Screening

Hospitals



Blood Banks



Diagnostics Laboratories

Others

U.S.







Canada



Mexico



Germany







France







UK







Italy







Spain







Benelux



Rest of Europe



China







India







Japan







South Korea



Rest of APAC



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Saudi Arabia







UAE







South Africa







Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

