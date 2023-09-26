Brandon Hall Grouptm Launching Survey On Effective Talent Acquisition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall GroupTM, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching our Hiring a Winning Team: What Effective Talent Acquisition Looks Like survey on Sept. 26 to understand what success looks like amid the highly competitive and rapidly changing talent marketplace.

The“Great Resignation.”“Quiet Quitting.”“The Big Stay.” The Talent Marketplace has become increasingly complex and competitive over the course of this past year. Talent Acquisition teams are faced with an unprecedented pace of change that threatens to leave them behind. Almost as soon as a new tech or new approach makes its way into the conversation, it becomes outdated. Ultimately, the measure of success in Talent Acquisition (TA) is the ability of the business to deliver results and the quality of the teammates TA is bringing in the door.

This survey is focused on understanding what great looks like amidst all of this change. Organizations need to be thinking about the candidate experience, what it takes to build and sustain a successful TA practice and the impact of technology and automation on both.“Innovation has found a home in Talent Acquisition. But what we are most interested in is what all this innovation means for the candidate experience,” said Michael Rochelle, Brandon Hall GroupTM Chief Strategy Officer and Principal Analyst.

Questions in the survey focus on topics like:



How are you measuring quality of hire?

How are you tracking and measuring the candidate experience?

Which technologies do you find most effective in attracting, engaging and ultimately hiring talent?

How do you mitigate the digital "blackhole" created by automation on the candidate experience?

In what phase of the process are you using automation or AI or do you plan to begin using it in your cycle? How would you describe the return on technology in your hiring practices?

“With the rise of the latest war for talent, companies need to find and utilize every advantage possible to secure the best talent, particularly as jobs evolve and the supply of skills in the right areas remains lower,” said Brandon Hall GroupTM CEO Mike Cooke.

The survey goes live on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, and the results will be available in Q4.

About Brandon Hall Group TM :

Brandon Hall GroupTM is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall GroupTM to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the“Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit .



