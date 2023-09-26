CTD Forms JIT To Probe Alleged Extortion By Police Officers In Khyber

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has taken action in response to the alleged extortion involving police personnel in the Shalobar area of Bara, district Khyber, by forming a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for a thorough inquiry.

The JIT, led by the SP of CTD Peshawar Region, comprises members such as DSP CTD, intelligence officials, and the SHO of the Bara police station. Their mission is to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident and subsequently submit a detailed report.

Meanwhile, two police officers, who stand accused of extortion, were presented in court. ATC Judge Muhammad Adil Khan remanded the two officials into the custody of CTD Peshawar for a five-day physical remand to facilitate the ongoing investigation.

According to the investigating officer, police officers Abdul Qadir and Hayat face allegations of extortion. They are accused of throwing a hand grenade at the residence of a municipal representative in Bara, an incident in which the two officers themselves sustained injuries from the explosion.

