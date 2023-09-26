Livivos, Inc. Announces Award Of Second NIH Grant For Its Liverscope® Device

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Startup introducing transformative liver disease diagnostic technology

- Dr. Pablo PradoSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Livivos , Inc., a San Diego-based biomedical device technology startup, announced today that it had received a $309,974 Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This is the second grant the NIH has awarded to Livivos to evaluate the diagnostic performance of liver disease biomarkers measured by Livivos's Point-of-Care device, the LiverScope®.Livivos will team with the Liver Imaging Group at University of California San Diego (UC San Diego) under the direction of Dr. Claude Sirlin, Professor of Radiology in the School of Medicine, to evaluate the LiverScope® device's ability to measure quantitative biomarkers of fatty liver disease, a condition with steadily increasing global prevalence that has been linked to cardiovascular disease and diabetes and can progress to more serious liver disorders.Currently, MRI methods are the gold standard to diagnose liver disease, but MRI scans are expensive, not readily available, and can induce claustrophobia in patients. Like MRI, the LiverScope® is based on magnetic resonance, but it is much simpler to operate, and achieves results in a small, quiet, and comfortable table-based device that can be operated in a clinic, and even allows a mobile scanning service.“Livivos's mission is to make accurate liver disease diagnosis broadly available by providing rapid and accessible Point-of-Care assessments. This second NIH grant significantly advances our device performance evaluation,” says Dr. Pablo Prado, Livivos CEO and lead inventor of the LiverScope®.“We are VERY excited to be working with the NIBIB and continue our collaboration with UC San Diego's Liver Imaging Group.”Successful completion of this SBIR effort will provide valuable LiverScope® in-vivo results supporting the adoption of new biomarkers associated with liver inflammation and fibrosis. More patients having broad access to low-cost diagnostic services will mean earlier and more efficient treatment, and will open the door to preventive diagnostics, leading to significantly better patient outcomes and a smaller disease burden for society.About LivivosLivivos is introducing its LiverScope®, a Point-of-Care liver disease diagnostic device that has the potential to revolutionize how fatty liver and other chronic liver diseases are detected, graded, and managed. Livivos is working to obtain FDA clearance so that the LiverScope® will be available to patients across the US, with a long-term goal of placing it in clinical environments world-wide.About the Liver Imaging Group (LIG)The LIG is a clinical and translational research group in the Department of Radiology at UC San Diego. Founded and directed by Claude Sirlin, MD, the group seeks to advance the science and practice of liver imaging through research, education, and collaboration. The group includes radiologists, physicists, computer scientists, data analysts, clinical research coordinators, sonographers, statisticians, visiting scholars, and trainees. The group's research is funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Department of Defense, scientific societies, and industry grants. The group provides radiology coordination, quality control, and analysis for multicenter NIH and industry clinical trials.About UC San Diego HealthUC San Diego Health, the region's only academic health system, is dedicated to delivering outstanding patient care through commitment to community, groundbreaking research and inspired teaching. Its specialty care for serious and complex conditions is consistently ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report and other organizations. The 808-bed academic health system includes UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest and Jacobs Medical Center, Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center, Moores Cancer Center, Shiley Eye Institute, Koman Family Outpatient Pavilion and Altman Clinical and Translational Research Institute, all in La Jolla, as well as primary care and same-day services at clinics throughout Southern California.The LiverScope® is an investigational device. Limited by Federal law to investigational use.Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R43EB034626. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

