Bright Security Now Available on AWS Marketplace

Dynamic application security testing (DAST) leader for web applications and APIs now provides AWS customers with an innovative application security solution.

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Bright Security, a leading provider of Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) solutions, is thrilled to announce that its DAST scanner is now available on AWS Marketplace, the curated digital catalog provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS).This significant milestone will enable customers to find, test, buy, and deploy Bright quickly and easily on AWS, the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform.A Seamless Experience for CustomersBy joining AWS Marketplace, Bright can now offer a seamless experience to customers around the globe. This integration ensures that customers can access and utilize Bright's DAST solution with the reliability, scalability, and security of AWS."This new inclusion in the AWS Marketplace continues to make Bright the easiest and fastest to deploy DAST solution on the market” said Gadi Bashvitz, CEO of Bright Security. "By enabling customers to add Bright directly to their AWS bill through AWS Marketplace not only streamlines the procurement process, but also accelerates the return on investment. This seamless integration broadens the accessibility of our precise, automated, and continuous DAST solution, making it available to AWS customers across the globe.”Enhancing Bright's Reach and AccessibilityThe collaboration with AWS Marketplace underscores Bright's commitment to making its leading DAST technology accessible to a broader range of businesses and industries. It will also allow existing AWS customers to integrate Bright directly into their current infrastructure and billing system.About Bright SecurityBright Security is a developer-centric Dynamic Application Security Testing Solution, also known as a DAST. Founded in 2018. Bright's mission is to enable organizations to ship secure Applications and APIs at the speed of business. The company does this by enabling quick & iterative scans to identify true and critical security vulnerabilities without compromising on quality, or software delivery speeds. Bright empowers AppSec teams to provide the governance for securing APIs and web apps while enabling developers to take ownership of the actual security testing and remediation work early in the SDLC.Bright is SOC2 and ISO compliant and has been recognized in 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards . The company raised a $20 million series A in 2022.

