Corevist Welcomes Kids2 As A New Client, Expanding B2B Ecommerce Reach

Corevist, a leading provider of B2B ecommerce solutions , is excited to announce a new partnership with Kids2, a global company that designs holistic solutions to help early-stage parents and families. This collaboration will support Kids2, whose portfolio includes the leading infant, baby, and toddler products comprised of world-renowned brands Baby Einstein®, Ingenuity®, Bright Starts®, and Summer by Ingenuity® and SwaddleMe by Ingenuity®, to deliver exceptional customer experiences and drive digital innovation within the B2B ecommerce space .



As the demand for seamless online buying experiences continues to grow, Kids2 is committed to meeting the evolving digital needs of customers and distributors and chose Corevist as their partner to streamline and automate B2B ecommerce processes.



"Kids2 is focused on finding ways to make parenting easier from creating innovative products, to providing highly sought-after content and delivering exceptional experiences. Our partnership with Corevist will help us create a user-friendly B2B ecommerce platform," said Keith Neely, VP, Ecommerce of Kids2. "We were impressed by Corevist's deep understanding of B2B manufacturing, their innovative technology, and their dedication to our success."



"Corevist is thrilled to welcome Kids2 as a valued partner," said Andy Martin, CEO of Corevist. "Our mission is to empower businesses to thrive in the digital age, and we believe that Kids2's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our vision. We look forward to supporting Kids2 in their digital transformation journey."



This partnership highlights Corevist's commitment to delivering tailored B2B ecommerce solutions that drive growth and improve customer satisfaction. With Corevist's technology in place, Kids2 will enhance their purpose of creating tiny wins and building bright futures.



About Corevist:

Corevist is a leading provider of B2B ecommerce solutions designed to streamline and automate business processes. Trusted by global brands, Corevist helps companies improve customer experiences, increase sales, and reduce operational costs through cutting-edge technology and deep industry expertise. Learn more at .

